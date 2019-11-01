Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2019: Kylie Jenner, Justin Timberlake & More

Halloween 2019 is here and the celebrities are out in full force in some truly amazing get-ups. Stars including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Carmen Electra, Charlize Theron, Courtney Stodden, Holly Madison and more have already shown that they have the range this October. Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton both turned out all the stops in their eye-catching ensembles.
The 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on October 25 brought out celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Lisa Rinna and more. Kylie Jenner shocked fans with the outfit she chose for 20-month-old daughter Stormi — and she chose a super sexy outfit for herself. Cardi B opted for a sultry costume of her own. Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Bette Middler played host to three enormous parties on October 31 that brought out some of Hollywood’s most serious Halloween fans. Plus, check out Halloween costumes from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and Mariah Carey.
See all their incredible looks!
1 of 51
2 of 51
Gigi Hadid
rolled up to Kendall’s 24th birthday party dressed as the titular character from the 1994 film The Mask
. She used green makeup to achieve the iconic look.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 51
4 of 51
The Weeknd, meanwhile, dressed as the Jack Nicholson
iteration of the Joker.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 51
Heidi, 46, and her husband Tom Kaulitz
leaned into the gruesome with their costumes. Heidi was a zombie alien, while Tom, 30, was a bloody, undead astronaut.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 51
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 51
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 51
Bette wore her Hello Dolly costume for her Halloween party. She was joined on the carpet by her Dolly castmate Beanie Feldstein and The Politician star Ben Platt, who rocked Wizard of Oz costumes.
Photo credit: MEGA
9 of 51
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 51
Andy Cohen
was spotted trick-or-treating with his son Benjamin
, 8 months. The Bravo honcho was Snoopy and Benjamin was Woodstock!
Photo credit: MEGA
11 of 51
Charlize dressed as Gomez Addams to take her kids out on Halloween. She voiced Morticia in the recent The Addams Family film.
Photo credit: MEGA
12 of 51
Bella Hadid
shared pics of her sex Fred Flintstone costume on Instagram.
13 of 51
Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television
14 of 51
Photo credit: INSTARImages
15 of 51
Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco
16 of 51
Drake
dressed up as his dad!
Photo credit: MEGA
17 of 51
Kesha
wore an octopus costume at the Jack Daniel’s ‘Raising Hell, Raising Spirits’ Haunted Event on October 29.
Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple
18 of 51
Access Daily
’s Mario Lopez
and his kids (and dog Julio
) join the Halloween fun dressed as The Karate Kid
’s Cobra Kai on Access Daily
airing Thursday, October 31.
Photo credit: NBC/Access Hollywood
19 of 51
Blac Chyna
wore a sexy Day of the Dead costume to a Halloween party on October 29. It featured an elaborate headpiece that combined flowers with skulls. She paired it with a super revealing jumpsuit.
Photo credit: MEGA
20 of 51
Lebron James
went the easy route and wore a Luigi mask to a Tuesday Halloween party.
Photo credit: MEGA
22 of 51
Tori Spelling celebrated Halloween with her favorite 'treat,' Butterfingers.
23 of 51
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
24 of 51
On October 30, Kylie donned a Little Mermaid costume. Stassie went as Cinderella.
25 of 51
Kylie, 22, dressed Stormi in a recreation of her purple look from the 2019 Met Gala
. Fans on Twitter noted that the toddler didn’t seem too pleased about the costume, since she didn’t crack a smile in the pics.
26 of 51
Cindy and husband Rande Gerbe
rocked matching 60s-inspired outfits for the Casamigos party.
Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
27 of 51
Justin, 38, and Jessica, 37, were the winners of the night with their costumes. Jessica dressed as an NSYNC-era Justin, while he went as an enormous microphone. Their friends filled out the rest of the NSYNC crew.
Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
28 of 51
29 of 51
30 of 51
Cardi, 27, posted photos of herself as a sexy nurse on Instagram. The tiny minidress showed off all her curves.
Photo credit: Cardi B / Instagram
32 of 51
Tallulah Willis
paid tribute to her dad Bruce
’s film The Fifth Element
as she dressed as one of the characters from the movie, Leeloo. She paired the super revealing, strappy bodysuit with an orange wig.
33 of 51
Halsey
and her boyfriend, Evan Peters
, dressed as Sonny
and Cher
for the American Horror Story
100th Episode Celebration on October 26.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
34 of 51
Kathy Bates
attended the event in a terrifying werewolf mask.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
35 of 51
Harry Styles
donned his Stormtrooper costume after making a surprise appearance at Kacey Musgraves
’s Nashville concert on October 25. He posed in the photo booth with Kacey and Maggie Rogers
.
36 of 51
Demi, 27, showed off her “round one” Halloween costume on Instagram. She dressed as a completely over-the-top Marie Antoinette with a huge blonde wig.
37 of 51
On Sunday, October 27, Demi Lovato hosted her 4th annual Halloween party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset dressed as Pennywise where guests enjoyed Umami Burger and Sugar Factory.
Photo credit: Demi Lovato / Instagram
38 of 51
EJ Johnson
was the winner at Paris Hilton’s Halloween party on October 24. The 27-year-0ld, whose dad is Magic Johnson
, dressed as Paris, donning a blonde wig and a fluffy pink robe.
Photo credit: MEGA
39 of 51
Paris, meanwhile, was the hero She-Ra in an elaborate white and gold minidress. She previously dressed as the iconic cartoon character for Halloween in 2011, so clearly she’s a huge fan. An updated series starring the hero debuted on Netflix in 2018.
40 of 51
Paris also rolled up to the Casamigos party as a vintage showgirl. She rocked a huge feathered headpiece.
Photo credit: MEGA
41 of 51
On October 26, the former reality star went to yet another Halloween party as a sexy schoolgirl.
Photo credit: MEGA
42 of 51
Liam Payne
, 26, cleverly dressed as Clark Kent at the KISS Haunted House Party in London on October 25. He wore a full suit with a Superman shirt underneath. Black wayfarer glasses perfectly finished the former One Direction member’s look.
Photo credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
43 of 51
Jenny McCarthy
posed in her Captain America Halloween costume before taking her son to a party. She wore shiny, star-spangled spandex with bright red boots.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
44 of 51
Holly, 39, dressed as a princess in a beautiful blue dress as she took her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, to Disneyland.
Photo credit: MEGA
45 of 51
Teresa, 47, attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino dressed as an evil queen
, inspired by Maleficent
. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit with fishnet tights and a dramatic fur cape. She carried a black cane and wore a crown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
46 of 51
She was joined by her brother Joe Gorga
and his wife Melissa, 40. They both dressed as sailors in very revealing outfits.
Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
47 of 51
Carmen, 47, attended the same event dressed as a sexy leopard in a harness and corset.
Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
48 of 51
49 of 51
Former Teen Mom
star Farrah Abraham
and her daughter Sophia
dressed as Morticia and Wednesday Addams at Universal Studios Horror Nights.
Photo credit: MEGA
50 of 51
Charlize, 44, dressed as a witch as she accompanied her kids at Disneyland.
51 of 51
Mario Lopez
dressed as Captain Crunch for a party with his kids.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Gigi Hadid
rolled up to Kendall’s 24th birthday party dressed as the titular character from the 1994 film The Mask
. She used green makeup to achieve the iconic look.
The Weeknd, meanwhile, dressed as the Jack Nicholson
iteration of the Joker.
Heidi, 46, and her husband Tom Kaulitz
leaned into the gruesome with their costumes. Heidi was a zombie alien, while Tom, 30, was a bloody, undead astronaut.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Bette wore her Hello Dolly costume for her Halloween party. She was joined on the carpet by her Dolly castmate Beanie Feldstein and The Politician star Ben Platt, who rocked Wizard of Oz costumes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Andy Cohen
was spotted trick-or-treating with his son Benjamin
, 8 months. The Bravo honcho was Snoopy and Benjamin was Woodstock!
Charlize dressed as Gomez Addams to take her kids out on Halloween. She voiced Morticia in the recent The Addams Family film.
Bella Hadid
shared pics of her sex Fred Flintstone costume on Instagram.
Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco
Drake
dressed up as his dad!
Kesha
wore an octopus costume at the Jack Daniel’s ‘Raising Hell, Raising Spirits’ Haunted Event on October 29.
Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple
Access Daily
’s Mario Lopez
and his kids (and dog Julio
) join the Halloween fun dressed as The Karate Kid
’s Cobra Kai on Access Daily
airing Thursday, October 31.
Photo credit: NBC/Access Hollywood
Blac Chyna
wore a sexy Day of the Dead costume to a Halloween party on October 29. It featured an elaborate headpiece that combined flowers with skulls. She paired it with a super revealing jumpsuit.
Lebron James
went the easy route and wore a Luigi mask to a Tuesday Halloween party.
Rose McGowan
previewed her Mia Farrow
costume on Twitter. She dressed as the actress’s character in Rosemary's Baby. Mia replied, “Thank you Rose xxxx.”
Tori Spelling celebrated Halloween with her favorite 'treat,' Butterfingers.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
On October 30, Kylie donned a Little Mermaid costume. Stassie went as Cinderella.
Kylie, 22, dressed Stormi in a recreation of her purple look from the 2019 Met Gala
. Fans on Twitter noted that the toddler didn’t seem too pleased about the costume, since she didn’t crack a smile in the pics.
Cindy and husband Rande Gerbe
rocked matching 60s-inspired outfits for the Casamigos party.
Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Justin, 38, and Jessica, 37, were the winners of the night with their costumes. Jessica dressed as an NSYNC-era Justin, while he went as an enormous microphone. Their friends filled out the rest of the NSYNC crew.
Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Cardi, 27, posted photos of herself as a sexy nurse on Instagram. The tiny minidress showed off all her curves.
Photo credit: Cardi B / Instagram
Tallulah Willis
paid tribute to her dad Bruce
’s film The Fifth Element
as she dressed as one of the characters from the movie, Leeloo. She paired the super revealing, strappy bodysuit with an orange wig.
Halsey
and her boyfriend, Evan Peters
, dressed as Sonny
and Cher
for the American Horror Story
100th Episode Celebration on October 26.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Kathy Bates
attended the event in a terrifying werewolf mask.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Harry Styles
donned his Stormtrooper costume after making a surprise appearance at Kacey Musgraves
’s Nashville concert on October 25. He posed in the photo booth with Kacey and Maggie Rogers
.
Demi, 27, showed off her “round one” Halloween costume on Instagram. She dressed as a completely over-the-top Marie Antoinette with a huge blonde wig.
On Sunday, October 27, Demi Lovato hosted her 4th annual Halloween party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset dressed as Pennywise where guests enjoyed Umami Burger and Sugar Factory.
Photo credit: Demi Lovato / Instagram
EJ Johnson
was the winner at Paris Hilton’s Halloween party on October 24. The 27-year-0ld, whose dad is Magic Johnson
, dressed as Paris, donning a blonde wig and a fluffy pink robe.
Paris, meanwhile, was the hero She-Ra in an elaborate white and gold minidress. She previously dressed as the iconic cartoon character for Halloween in 2011, so clearly she’s a huge fan. An updated series starring the hero debuted on Netflix in 2018.
Paris also rolled up to the Casamigos party as a vintage showgirl. She rocked a huge feathered headpiece.
On October 26, the former reality star went to yet another Halloween party as a sexy schoolgirl.
Liam Payne
, 26, cleverly dressed as Clark Kent at the KISS Haunted House Party in London on October 25. He wore a full suit with a Superman shirt underneath. Black wayfarer glasses perfectly finished the former One Direction member’s look.
Photo credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
Jenny McCarthy
posed in her Captain America Halloween costume before taking her son to a party. She wore shiny, star-spangled spandex with bright red boots.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Holly, 39, dressed as a princess in a beautiful blue dress as she took her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, to Disneyland.
Teresa, 47, attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino dressed as an evil queen
, inspired by Maleficent
. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit with fishnet tights and a dramatic fur cape. She carried a black cane and wore a crown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She was joined by her brother Joe Gorga
and his wife Melissa, 40. They both dressed as sailors in very revealing outfits.
Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Carmen, 47, attended the same event dressed as a sexy leopard in a harness and corset.
Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Former Teen Mom
star Farrah Abraham
and her daughter Sophia
dressed as Morticia and Wednesday Addams at Universal Studios Horror Nights.
Charlize, 44, dressed as a witch as she accompanied her kids at Disneyland.
Mario Lopez
dressed as Captain Crunch for a party with his kids.
Photo credit: INSTARImages