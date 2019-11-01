Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2019: Kylie Jenner, Justin Timberlake & More

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Halloween 2019 is here and the celebrities are out in full force in some truly amazing get-ups. Stars including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Carmen Electra, Charlize Theron, Courtney Stodden, Holly Madison and more have already shown that they have the range this October. Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton both turned out all the stops in their eye-catching ensembles.

The 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on October 25 brought out celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Lisa Rinna and more. Kylie Jenner shocked fans with the outfit she chose for 20-month-old daughter Stormi — and she chose a super sexy outfit for herself. Cardi B opted for a sultry costume of her own. Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Bette Middler played host to three enormous parties on October 31 that brought out some of Hollywood’s most serious Halloween fans. Plus, check out Halloween costumes from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and Mariah Carey.

See all their incredible looks!