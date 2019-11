Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2019: Kylie Jenner, Justin Timberlake & More

Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings had many costumes throughout the week leading up to Halloween, but she went to her sister’s party as a sexy fringed cowgirl. Her BFF Stephanie Shepherd wore a matching costume. Check out the rest of and her siblings had many costumes throughout the week leading up to Halloween, but she went to her sister’s party as a sexy fringed cowgirl. Her BFFwore a matching costume. Check out the rest of the KarJenner clan’s Halloween looks Photo credit: MEGA

Gigi Hadid rolled up to Kendall's 24th birthday party dressed as the titular character from the 1994 film The Mask. She used green makeup to achieve the iconic look. Photo credit: MEGA

The Weeknd dressed as the Jack Nicholson iteration of the Joker. Photo credit: MEGA

Heidi, 46, and her husband Tom Kaulitz leaned into the gruesome with their costumes. Heidi was a zombie alien, while Tom, 30, was a bloody, undead astronaut. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Coco Austin channeled Madonna in a gold bodysuit with a very pointy cone bra. channeledin a gold bodysuit with a very pointy cone bra. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bette wore her Hello Dolly costume for her Halloween party. She was joined on the carpet by her Dolly castmate Beanie Feldstein and The Politician star Ben Platt, who rocked Wizard of Oz costumes. Photo credit: MEGA

Andy Cohen was spotted trick-or-treating with his son Benjamin, 8 months. The Bravo honcho was Snoopy and Benjamin was Woodstock! Photo credit: MEGA

Charlize dressed as Gomez Addams to take her kids out on Halloween. She voiced Morticia in the recent The Addams Family film. Photo credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid shared pics of her sex Fred Flintstone costume on Instagram.

Drake dressed up as his dad! dressed up as his dad! Photo credit: MEGA

Kesha wore an octopus costume at the Jack Daniel's 'Raising Hell, Raising Spirits' Haunted Event on October 29. Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple

Mario Lopez and his kids (and dog Julio) join the Halloween fun dressed as The Karate Kid's Cobra Kai on Access Daily airing Thursday, October 31. Photo credit: NBC/Access Hollywood

Blac Chyna wore a sexy Day of the Dead costume to a Halloween party on October 29. It featured an elaborate headpiece that combined flowers with skulls. She paired it with a super revealing jumpsuit. Photo credit: MEGA

Lebron James went the easy route and wore a Luigi mask to a Tuesday Halloween party. Photo credit: MEGA

Rose McGowan previewed her Mia Farrow costume on Twitter. She dressed as the actress's character in Rosemary's Baby. Mia replied, "Thank you Rose xxxx."

Tori Spelling celebrated Halloween with her favorite 'treat,' Butterfingers.

Stassie Karanikolaou’s On October 28, Kylie dressed up as a Playboy bunny for her best friend’s Halloween party . She wore a black leotard with matching tights and ears. She also donned the iconic cuffs and bow tie. As Star readers know, Kylie recently posed naked for the magazine Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

On October 30, Kylie donned a Little Mermaid costume. Stassie went as Cinderella.

Kylie, 22, dressed Stormi in a recreation of her purple look from the 2019 Met Gala . Fans on Twitter noted that the toddler didn’t seem too pleased about the costume, since she didn’t crack a smile in the pics.

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber rocked matching 60s-inspired outfits for the Casamigos party. Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin, 38, and Jessica, 37, were the winners of the night with their costumes. Jessica dressed as an NSYNC-era Justin, while he went as an enormous microphone. Their friends filled out the rest of the NSYNC crew. Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Cardi, 27, posted photos of herself as a sexy nurse on Instagram. The tiny minidress showed off all her curves. Photo credit: Cardi B / Instagram

Tallulah Willis paid tribute to her dad Bruce’s film The Fifth Element as she dressed as one of the characters from the movie, Leeloo. She paired the super revealing, strappy bodysuit with an orange wig. paid tribute to her dad’s film The Fifth Element as she dressed as one of the characters from the movie, Leeloo. She paired the super revealing, strappy bodysuit with an orange wig.

Halsey and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, dressed as Sonny and Cher for the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration on October 26. and her boyfriend,, dressed asandfor the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration on October 26. Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kathy Bates attended the event in a terrifying werewolf mask. attended the event in a terrifying werewolf mask. Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Harry Styles donned his Stormtrooper costume after making a surprise appearance at Kacey Musgraves’s Nashville concert on October 25. He posed in the photo booth with Kacey and Maggie Rogers. donned his Stormtrooper costume after making a surprise appearance at’s Nashville concert on October 25. He posed in the photo booth with Kacey and

Demi, 27, showed off her “round one” Halloween costume on Instagram. She dressed as a completely over-the-top Marie Antoinette with a huge blonde wig.

On Sunday, October 27, Demi Lovato hosted her 4th annual Halloween party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset dressed as Pennywise where guests enjoyed Umami Burger and Sugar Factory. Photo credit: Demi Lovato / Instagram

Paris, meanwhile, was the hero She-Ra in an elaborate white and gold minidress. She previously dressed as the iconic cartoon character for Halloween in 2011, so clearly she’s a huge fan. An updated series starring the hero debuted on Netflix in 2018.

Paris also rolled up to the Casamigos party as a vintage showgirl. She rocked a huge feathered headpiece. Photo credit: MEGA

On October 26, the former reality star went to yet another Halloween party as a sexy schoolgirl. Photo credit: MEGA

Liam Payne, 26, cleverly dressed as Clark Kent at the KISS Haunted House Party in London on October 25. He wore a full suit with a Superman shirt underneath. Black wayfarer glasses perfectly finished the former One Direction member's look. Photo credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Jenny McCarthy posed in her Captain America Halloween costume before taking her son to a party. She wore shiny, star-spangled spandex with bright red boots. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Holly, 39, dressed as a princess in a beautiful blue dress as she took her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, to Disneyland. Photo credit: MEGA

Teresa, 47, attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino dressed as an evil queen , inspired by Maleficent. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit with fishnet tights and a dramatic fur cape. She carried a black cane and wore a crown. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Teresa was joined by her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, 40. They both dressed as sailors in very revealing outfits. Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Carmen, 47, attended the same event dressed as a sexy leopard in a harness and corset. Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Courtney, 35, dressed as serial killer Aileen Wournos . The covered up and creepy costume was a huge change from her usual sexy looks. Photo credit: MEGA

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia dressed as Morticia and Wednesday Addams at Universal Studios Horror Nights. Photo credit: MEGA

Charlize, 44, dressed as a witch as she accompanied her kids at Disneyland.