Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as the microphone and N'Sync

Ghoulish

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2019: Kylie Jenner, Justin Timberlake & More

See all the best looks from the spookiest time of year!

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Halloween 2019 is here and the celebrities are out in full force in some truly amazing get-ups. Stars including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Carmen Electra, Charlize Theron, Courtney StoddenHolly Madison and more have already shown that they have the range this October. Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton both turned out all the stops in their eye-catching ensembles.

The 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on October 25 brought out celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Lisa Rinna and more. Kylie Jenner shocked fans with the outfit she chose for 20-month-old daughter Stormi  — and she chose a super sexy outfit for herself. Cardi B opted for a sultry costume of her own. Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Bette Middler played host to three enormous parties on October 31 that brought out some of Hollywood’s most serious Halloween fans. Plus, check out Halloween costumes from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and Mariah Carey.

See all their incredible looks!

Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings had many costumes throughout the week leading up to Halloween, but she went to her sister’s party as a sexy fringed cowgirl. Her BFF Stephanie Shepherd wore a matching costume. Check out the rest of the KarJenner clan’s Halloween looks.

Photo credit: MEGA

Gigi Hadid rolled up to Kendall’s 24th birthday party dressed as the titular character from the 1994 film The Mask. She used green makeup to achieve the iconic look.

Photo credit: MEGA

Sister Bella and her on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd once again perfectly executed a couples costume. She wore the Catwoman costume Michelle Pfeiffer made famous in Batman Returns.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Weeknd, meanwhile, dressed as the Jack Nicholson iteration of the Joker.

Photo credit: MEGA

Heidi, 46, and her husband Tom Kaulitz leaned into the gruesome with their costumes. Heidi was a zombie alien, while Tom, 30, was a bloody, undead astronaut.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Coco Austin channeled Madonna in a gold bodysuit with a very pointy cone bra.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka brought the laughs in their very serious Olsen twins costumes.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bette wore her Hello Dolly costume for her Halloween party. She was joined on the carpet by her Dolly castmate Beanie Feldstein and The Politician star Ben Platt, who rocked Wizard of Oz costumes.

Photo credit: MEGA

Katie Couric went as infamous Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Andy Cohen was spotted trick-or-treating with his son Benjamin, 8 months. The Bravo honcho was Snoopy and Benjamin was Woodstock!

Photo credit: MEGA

Charlize dressed as Gomez Addams to take her kids out on Halloween. She voiced Morticia in the recent The Addams Family film.

Photo credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid shared pics of her sex Fred Flintstone costume on Instagram.
The ladies of The Real wore incredible replicas of some iconic Met Gala looks.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

The morning show hosts on The Today Show and Good Morning America threw it way back with their retro costumes. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The women of The View dressed as spooky Stephen King characters.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco

Drake dressed up as his dad!

Photo credit: MEGA

Kesha wore an octopus costume at the Jack Daniel’s ‘Raising Hell, Raising Spirits’ Haunted Event on October 29.

Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple

Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and his kids (and dog Julio) join the Halloween fun dressed as The Karate Kid’s Cobra Kai on Access Daily airing Thursday, October 31.

Photo credit: NBC/Access Hollywood

Blac Chyna wore a sexy Day of the Dead costume to a Halloween party on October 29. It featured an elaborate headpiece that combined flowers with skulls. She paired it with a super revealing jumpsuit.

Photo credit: MEGA

Lebron James went the easy route and wore a Luigi mask to a Tuesday Halloween party.

Photo credit: MEGA

Rose McGowan previewed her Mia Farrow costume on Twitter. She dressed as the actress’s character in Rosemary's Baby. Mia replied, “Thank you Rose xxxx.”
Tori Spelling celebrated Halloween with her favorite 'treat,' Butterfingers.
On October 28, Kylie dressed up as a Playboy bunny for her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s Halloween party. She wore a black leotard with matching tights and ears. She also donned the iconic cuffs and bow tie. As Star readers know, Kylie recently posed naked for the magazine.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

On October 30, Kylie donned a Little Mermaid costume. Stassie went as Cinderella.
Kylie, 22, dressed Stormi in a recreation of her purple look from the 2019 Met Gala. Fans on Twitter noted that the toddler didn’t seem too pleased about the costume, since she didn’t crack a smile in the pics.
Cindy and husband Rande Gerbe rocked matching 60s-inspired outfits for the Casamigos party.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin, 38, and Jessica, 37, were the winners of the night with their costumes. Jessica dressed as an NSYNC-era Justin, while he went as an enormous microphone. Their friends filled out the rest of the NSYNC crew.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lisa, 56, rolled up to the party as Jennifer Lopez, wearing her iconic green Versace dress. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used extensions to give herself a huge ponytail.

Photo credit: MEGA

Ashley Graham, who’s pregnant with her first child, rocked a hip-hugging Jessica Rabbit costume.

Photo credit: MEGA

Cardi, 27, posted photos of herself as a sexy nurse on Instagram. The tiny minidress showed off all her curves.

Photo credit: Cardi B / Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer dressed as an angel for her night out on October 26. Last year, former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel also dressed as a sexy angel.
Tallulah Willis paid tribute to her dad Bruce’s film The Fifth Element as she dressed as one of the characters from the movie, Leeloo. She paired the super revealing, strappy bodysuit with an orange wig.
Halsey and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, dressed as Sonny and Cher for the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration on October 26.

Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kathy Bates attended the event in a terrifying werewolf mask.

Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Harry Styles donned his Stormtrooper costume after making a surprise appearance at Kacey Musgraves’s Nashville concert on October 25. He posed in the photo booth with Kacey and Maggie Rogers.
Demi, 27, showed off her “round one” Halloween costume on Instagram. She dressed as a completely over-the-top Marie Antoinette with a huge blonde wig.
On Sunday, October 27, Demi Lovato hosted her 4th annual Halloween party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset dressed as Pennywise where guests enjoyed Umami Burger and Sugar Factory.

Photo credit: Demi Lovato / Instagram

EJ Johnson was the winner at Paris Hilton’s Halloween party on October 24. The 27-year-0ld, whose dad is Magic Johnson, dressed as Paris, donning a blonde wig and a fluffy pink robe.

Photo credit: MEGA

Paris, meanwhile, was the hero She-Ra in an elaborate white and gold minidress. She previously dressed as the iconic cartoon character for Halloween in 2011, so clearly she’s a huge fan. An updated series starring the hero debuted on Netflix in 2018.
Paris also rolled up to the Casamigos party as a vintage showgirl. She rocked a huge feathered headpiece.

Photo credit: MEGA

On October 26, the former reality star went to yet another Halloween party as a sexy schoolgirl.

Photo credit: MEGA

Liam Payne, 26, cleverly dressed as Clark Kent at the KISS Haunted House Party in London on October 25. He wore a full suit with a Superman shirt underneath. Black wayfarer glasses perfectly finished the former One Direction member’s look.

Photo credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Jenny McCarthy posed in her Captain America Halloween costume before taking her son to a party. She wore shiny, star-spangled spandex with bright red boots.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Holly, 39, dressed as a princess in a beautiful blue dress as she took her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, to Disneyland.

Photo credit: MEGA

Teresa, 47, attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino dressed as an evil queen, inspired by Maleficent. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit with fishnet tights and a dramatic fur cape. She carried a black cane and wore a crown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She was joined by her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, 40. They both dressed as sailors in very revealing outfits.

Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Carmen, 47, attended the same event dressed as a sexy leopard in a harness and corset.

Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Courtney, 35, dressed as serial killer Aileen Wournos. The covered up and creepy costume was a huge change from her usual sexy looks.

Photo credit: MEGA

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia dressed as Morticia and Wednesday Addams at Universal Studios Horror Nights.

Photo credit: MEGA

Charlize, 44, dressed as a witch as she accompanied her kids at Disneyland.
Mario Lopez dressed as Captain Crunch for a party with his kids.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

