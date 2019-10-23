Courtney Stodden Dresses As Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos For Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtney Stodden, who loves to dress in sexy outfits, went in a very unexpected direction for her Halloween costume this year. The 25-year-old social media star dressed as serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The infamous murderer killed seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Charlize Theron won an Oscar for portraying her in the 2003 film Monster.

In the costume, Courtney wore a bright orange prison jumpsuit. Her frizzy hair was pushed back and parted down the middle. Her hands were in handcuffs, which she raised to her neck. It was a recreation of a photo used on the posts for the 1993 documentary Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer.

On October 23, Courtney also hit the beach in Malibu, showing off her famous curves in a tiny bikini. As Star readers know, Courtney had been trying to jump start her music career, releasing new songs and performing in Los Angeles.