Courtney Stodden Dresses As Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos For Halloween

Courtney Stodden, who loves to dress in sexy outfits, went in a very unexpected direction for her Halloween costume this year. The 25-year-old social media star dressed as serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The infamous murderer killed seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Charlize Theron won an Oscar for portraying her in the 2003 film Monster.
In the costume, Courtney wore a bright orange prison jumpsuit. Her frizzy hair was pushed back and parted down the middle. Her hands were in handcuffs, which she raised to her neck. It was a recreation of a photo used on the posts for the 1993 documentary Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer.
On October 23, Courtney also hit the beach in Malibu, showing off her famous curves in a tiny bikini. As Star readers know, Courtney had been trying to jump start her music career, releasing new songs and performing in Los Angeles.
Courtney stared at the camera as she posed like Aileen.
The photos of her Halloween costume were a major departure from her usual skin-revealing looks.
She was also spotted frolicking on the beach in a blue and yellow bikini.
The tiny top barely covered her and showed off tons of underboob.
Her blonde hair was pulled into a huge ponytail as she posed seductively.
Courtney struck back at those who criticize her for showing off her body with an Instagram post on October 21. She wrote, “I am more than just a body. I am more than a quick pleasure. I am more than a piece of meat to satisfy a quick craving. I am more than a cheap thrill. I am more than your needs. I am beautiful for me."
On Instagram, she’s said she plans to release her album, Courtney Rx, this December.
What do you think of Courtney's Halloween costume?
