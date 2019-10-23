Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Courtney Stodden (2)

Spooky

Courtney Stodden Dresses As Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos For Halloween

Charlize Theron played the infamous murderer in ‘Monster.’

By ,

Courtney Stodden (2)

Credit: MEGA (2)

View gallery 9

Courtney Stodden, who loves to dress in sexy outfits, went in a very unexpected direction for her Halloween costume this year. The 25-year-old social media star dressed as serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The infamous murderer killed seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Charlize Theron won an Oscar for portraying her in the 2003 film Monster.

In the costume, Courtney wore a bright orange prison jumpsuit. Her frizzy hair was pushed back and parted down the middle. Her hands were in handcuffs, which she raised to her neck. It was a recreation of a photo used on the posts for the 1993 documentary Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer.

On October 23, Courtney also hit the beach in Malibu, showing off her famous curves in a tiny bikini. As Star readers know, Courtney had been trying to jump start her music career, releasing new songs and performing in Los Angeles.

Courtney Stodden Dresses As Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos For Halloween
1 of 9
Close gallery
Courtney stared at the camera as she posed like Aileen.

Photo credit: MEGA

The photos of her Halloween costume were a major departure from her usual skin-revealing looks.

Photo credit: MEGA

She was also spotted frolicking on the beach in a blue and yellow bikini.

Photo credit: WENN

The tiny top barely covered her and showed off tons of underboob.

Photo credit: MEGA

Her blonde hair was pulled into a huge ponytail as she posed seductively.

Photo credit: MEGA

The reality star, who is currently divorcing 59-year-old Doug Hutchison, is no stranger to showing off her curves. She shared a sensual pole dancing video to promote one of her new singles. In another post, she rode a mechanical bull while wearing lingerie.

Photo credit: MEGA

Courtney struck back at those who criticize her for showing off her body with an Instagram post on October 21. She wrote, “I am more than just a body. I am more than a quick pleasure. I am more than a piece of meat to satisfy a quick craving. I am more than a cheap thrill. I am more than your needs. I am beautiful for me."

Photo credit: MEGA

On Instagram, she’s said she plans to release her album, Courtney Rx, this December.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Courtney’s Halloween costume? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE