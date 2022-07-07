Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Steph Curry spends a fun-filled day at Great America with his children and seen on a bunch of rides including Character Carousel, Lucy's Crabbie Cabbies, and Tiki Twirl.

Hallmark Channel Star Holly Robinson Peete Celebrates Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney at Private Party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, June 21.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy took a moment to take in the beauty of the destination during the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao.

90’s Rap Icon Vanilla Ice Poses On The Red Carpet With His New Joyburst Energy Drink Flavor in Toronto, Canada

Jean Paul Gaultier Pride Kickoff with Symone, Gigi Goode, House of Avalon, and The Misshapes at Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea. Photo credit: David Benthal/BFA

Riverdale Star Casey Cott Jumps in Williams Racing F1 Car at Montreal Grand Prix Photo credit: Courtesy of Williams Racing

Minka Kelly Supports Williams Racing at the Montreal Grand Prix Photo credit: Courtesy of Williams Racing

The new Brooklyn Chop House Times Square recently opened in the heart of the Big Apple! As part of the largest Black majority-owned restaurant group, the Chinese American flare restaurant and bar has hosted celebs from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to Lala Anthony and Cardi B. Photo credit: Daniel Kwak

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross are seen enjoying an adult date night at TGI Friday’s snacking on Friday’s Chips & Salsa and Traditional Wings, and the newest signature cocktail, The Royal LIT. crafted with 5 spirits, including DeLéon Tequila and Cîroc Vodka Photo credit: Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross

Vacation Mode activated! The Masked Singer judge, Nicole Scherzinger enjoys a beachfront, luxury getaway to the Breathless Cancun Soul Resorts and Spa. Photo credit: Nicole Scherzinger

NFL star Tom Brady announced this week that he signed a major deal with Fox News to be their lead sports analyst covering NFL games once his playing career concludes. Tom can be usually seen wearing Christopher Cloos glasses. Cloos x Brady - Pacifica Bourbon. $179 on christopher-cloos.com. Photo credit: Christopher Cloos

Formula one Alfa Romeo drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas flank sisters Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo. Photo credit: Courtesy of Alfa Romeo

Black Rock Thoroughbreds upheld their legacy of throwing the most exclusive star-studded event having hosted this year's 10th Annual “Fillies & Stallions” Kentucky Derby party. Tito’s Vodka rolled out the red carpet for the affair, providing guests with amazing libations. There was endless dancing all night to great music, guests were smiling from ear to ear until the doors closed…! Photo credit: Shutterstock

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Avocados From Mexico, Antoni Porowski shows off the first ever Guactail for a #CincOMG Photo credit: Bill Davila

50 Cent performed for a sold out crowd at Nebula nightclub's Tuesday Baby Tuesday party in NYC with Flo Rida, Nems and comedian Michael Blackson in VIP. Photo credit: Courtesy @Shareifz

Carrie Ann Inaba and Gilles Marini attend a Sandals Resorts hosted event at Hyde Lounge at the Crypto.com Arena for the Justin Bieber Concert on March 7th in Los Angeles. The unforgettable night was attended by some very cool celebrities and VIPs who danced the night away while dining on some delicious food and enjoying Sandals hospitality.

Diplo Headlines TailGate’s Big Game Sunday & After Party hosted by Lil Wayne at the Sunset Room Hollywood on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Photo credit: Tiffany Rose

The inaugural Hall of Fame Party: Big Game Weekend Edition powered by Animal Concerts, Segi TV, and Patron Tequila was the epic event of the weekend featuring performances by Diplo, Gunna, and Meek Mill. The start studded night featured surprises including Meg Thee Stallion taking over the turntables with Diplo, and Future jumping on stage alongside Gunna to perform their #1 song Pushin P’s. Celebrity guests also included Lil Baby, Migos, Dwight Howard, Yo Gotti, Chase Claypool, Normani, and Michael Keegan Key.

Guy Fieri takes the stage at The Players Tailgate 2022, presented by Bullseye Event Group in LA on Sunday for Super Bowl 56. Proceeds from the event benefit Operation BBQ Relief that help feed first responders.

Charles Woodson (pictured here with Erika De La Cruz) and Intercept Wines maker Amanda Gorter hosted an intimate dinner under the stars at The Eveleigh on Sunset to an intimate group of sports and wine media enthusiasts. Charles shared stories of his passion for the wines and football. Woodson launched Intercept Wines in September 2019 and achieved full national distribution in September 2020 through his partnership with O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, making him the first Black NFL player and wine brand partner to gain direct-to-retail distribution nationally.

Award-winning artist Macy Gray rang in the New Year with a celebratory performance at The h.wood Group’s supper club restaurant, Delilah Las Vegas at the Wynn, singing her top charting hit “I Try” and a cover version of “Brass in Pocket", on Friday, December 31st, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Brooke Burke signs a Balsam Hill Ornament at Dionne Warwick’s birthday party to support Operation Smile and The Kind Music Academy.

Meet The Bubbly Couple: When Tommaso Gambino and Jules Gold-Gambino launched Gambino Prosecco 6 years ago, their mission was to bring the cultures of Italy and America together with their fabulous sparkling wines. Their mission worked, and the couples' brand is now being poured all over the country in some of the hottest establishments. Follow The Bubbly Couple on Instagram @GambinoProsecco.

Shay Mitchell and Chloe Flower cozy and walking around New York City. Photo credit: Michael Stewart

Stand up comedian and Chanel in the City podcast host Chanel Omari at her birthday dinner at Nerai in NYC alongside The Real Housewives of NYC's Eboni K. Williams, Barbara Kavovit and The Real Housewives of OC Braunwyn Windham Burke on November 17th. Photo credit: Samuel Cashell

Sofia Richie stays hydrated with WTRMLN WTR while yachting in Miami with Dave Grutman, beau Scott Disick and friends. Photo credit: MEGA

Jessica Biel rocked Rothy's chelsea boot while running errands in LA. Photo credit: Rothy's

Neil Patrick Harris starred in Old Navy’s latest holiday TV spot for the brand’s $1 Cozy Sock sale this Black Friday. Photo credit: Old Navy

Tyler Cameron stopped by the Industry Models party that took place at Warrior, the Sunset Strip's hottest new restaurant and lounge. Tyler arrived with a few friends around 9:00PM and after spending time with other guests, left around 11:00PM. He was all smiles while he was mingling with friends and checking out the newly renovated space. Photo credit: lastnightsparty

Eva Longoria Bastón was all smiles while being honored at the 30th Anniversary ABCs (Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies) Talk of the Town Gala benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Institute at The Beverly Hilton over the weekend in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo credit: Craig T. Mathew

Tori Spelling made it a game night with her girl friends to celebrate Taboo's 30th anniversary.

Tom Murro and Lou Diamond Phillips at the International Emmy Awards in New York City. Photo credit: Tom Murro

Dermot Kennedy performs in Dublin, Ireland at the fifth stop of the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour. Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

On Friday night, Rapper Saweetie kicked off the weekend with an electrifying performance at LIGHT Nightclub inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. She performed "Icy Girl," "High Maintenance" and "My Type" while throwing out Icy Girl T-shirts in the crowd. Photo credit: Toby Acuna | LIGHT Nightclub

SNL comedian Beck Bennett teams up with Michelob ULTRA, The Official Beer of Turkey Trotters, to unveil The Turkey Trotters Hall of Fame in celebration of all those who trot this Thanksgiving. Photo credit: Michelob ULTRA

Ben Simmons enters Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia repping smartwater alkaline and antioxidant. Photo credit: Alex Subers

Bravolebrity/ Mommy Influencer/ Podcaster Ali Levine visited Ashley Wahlers The Hills star salon in Newport Beach, CA, where Ashley transitioned Ali’s hair from Summer to Fall. They chatted it up on motherhood, birth, how hard mom life is, working moms, friendship; The Hills, reality tv and so much more. Photo credit: Kelly K PR

Chef Ryan Rondeno and Dean Cain hanging out at BHRC’s Eternal Beauty event and book launch “The Trifecta of Health”, By Dan Holtz & Angie Sadeghi, MD in Beverly Hills, CA, after Chef Ryan served up exquisite aperitifs for press and talent to enjoy. Photo credit: Kelly K PR

Celebrity Hypnotist Kimberly Friedmutter joined father of 8 Jon Gosselin on the red carpet for an 'Evening to Save Lives' in support of her good friends David and Jackie Siegel. It is the Siegels first Gala fundraiser for The Victoria Siegel Foundation. @victoriasiegelfoundation. Photo credit: Brad Friedmutter

Dolores Catania, Helen Hoey of Bravo's "Below Deck", and Jennifer Aydin enjoyed a night out at Slate New York City for the BravoCon After Party presented by Pulchra Intimates. Photo credit: Akeno Lopez

Dolores Catania, Barry Mullineaux, and Francesco Belcaro were seen at the grand opening of Hendricks Hotel in New York City presented by Fiji Water. Photo credit: Akeno Lopez

Beauty influencer Gianna Ferazi and "Selfie Kid" Ryan McKenna at the Brooklyn Cloth t-shirt launch in New York City. Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas/WireImage

Jamie Foxx with Brooklyn Chop House owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins at the NYC Financial District hotspot. Photo credit: Marie Assente Public Relations

Ryan McKenna, or "Selfie Kid", launched a t-shirt collaboration with Brooklyn Cloth at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City. Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas/WireImage

Boyband "B5" performed at Planet Hollywood in Times Square. Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas/WireImage

Andy Cohen reveals 2020 travel trends from Vrbo and Expedia in New York City. Photo credit: C/o MS

Pharrell surprised FIU students in week 5 of David Grutman’s hospitality course at LIV Miami. Photo credit: World Red Eye

Eva Longoria shops for ibi, the smart photo manager, at Best Buy. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Lisa Vanderpump was joined by Kim Richards at the fourth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala presented by Petplan Pet Insurance and Zappos for Good in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Betsy Newman

Kaia Gerber launches the Daisy Marc Jacobs Winter Carousel in Bryant Park, NYC. Photo credit: Corey Tenold for Marc Jacobs Fragrances

Grammy nominee Taron Egerton is all smiles as he celebrates his 30th birthday in the Dominican Republic at the exclusive Casa De Campo Resort. Photo credit: Casa De Campo

Rachel Zoe and Janie and Jack Celebrate Holiday Party Collection Benefitting Baby2Baby – The Grove, Los Angeles, CA - 11.21.19. Photo credit: Michael Simon / StarTracksPhoto.com

Bree Klauser on set shooting scenes for See now streaming on Apple+ in Alouette lake, British Columbia. Photo credit: Luc Rodrique

It was a star-studded night in Cabo as guests came out to celebrate the much-anticipated Grand Opening of the new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Allison Janney celebrated alongside co-founders of Nobu Hospitality, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. DiCaprio and DeNiro sipped cocktails and enjoyed Nobu signature dishes including toro tartar, lobster tacos and yellowtail sashimi. Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the first Nobu Hotel in Mexico, and the ninth property to open within the Nobu Hospitality portfolio. Photo credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Lauren Bushnell Gobbles up Hardee’s New Thanksgiving in a Box. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Ziggy Marley & Family Celebrate 'Give the Gift of UGG' Holiday 2019 Campaign in Beverly Hills, California on November 20, 2019.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton explored the aisles of HomeGoods for the perfect holiday gifts. Photo credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

Tiffani Thiessen showed how she celebrates the holidays using new seasonal décor and crafts from JOANN Stores at a home in New York City. Photo credit: AP for JOANN Stores

Molly Sims showed off the vibrant sky view from her balcony suite at the newly redesigned Mondrian Los Angeles before attending Netflix’s Two Popes premiere at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday, November 18. Photo credit: Courtesy of @MollyBSims

Swizz Beatz and the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Credit Card portfolio celebrated ‘Women in Art’ in New York City on Thursday, November 14. Photo credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card portfolio

Nothing unimportant ever happens at the Plaza! Hallmark Channel celebrates the 10th Anniversary of COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS with a World Premiere Screening of Christmas At the Plaza at the iconic hotel with stars Ryan Paevey, Julia Duffy, Bruce Davison. Also pictured is Home & Family co-host, Cameron Mathison. Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

Casamigos Tequila helped celebrate Garage Magazine and its latest cover girl, Zendaya in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. The Casamigos was flowing at the Chateau Marmont as Zendaya, joined by friends Rainey Qualley, Jessica Hart, Alia Shawkat, MJ Rodriguez, Lisa Love and stylist Law Roach enjoyed a sit down dinner along with signature Casamigos cocktails. Photo credit: Billy Farrell/BFA

Supermodel Joan Smalls attends the KLARNA Smoooth Sessions event in New York City on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Photo credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Lebron James attend the Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIII event at Mr. C Beverly Hills. Photo credit: Jesse Grant // Getty Images for Haute

Newly married Val Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy were playfully animated at the grand opening of Black Star Burger LA hosted by Timati and Poo Bear sponsored by Guillotine Vodka in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Black Star Burger LA

Joanna Krupa made her first public appearance after the birth of her daughter to show support for the children of fallen LAPD Officers at the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Heroes for Heroes Celebrity Poker Tournament with the support of PokerStars and LA Retired Fire & Police Association in Los Angeles last night. Photo credit: Kit Karzen

Betsey Johnson struck a pose (in the splits!) at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala honoring Paul Guerin & Don Passman supporting the medical center’s new Board of Governors Innovation Center at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo credit: Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Anja Firestone Releases Carpool Karaoke Music Video for Charity.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attended the Celebrity Tributes during the Napa Valley Film Festival, where guests sipped on Clase Azul tequila, at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville, California on Thursday, November 14. Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd was spotted at Moxy Chelsea’s “Guess Who B*tch” Game Night on Thursday, November 14, alongside new fiancé Rick Leventhal and co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Dallas housewife LeeAnne Locken. Photo credit: Moxy Chelsea

Alec Monopoly attends “Austin Elevates” presented by Thomas J. Henry, produced by CINEMATIC, over the weekend. The two-day events were FREE to the public and benefitted local nonprofit organizations: The SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David’s Foundation Community Fund. Photo credit: BFA

Jenna Dewan’s daughter ,Everly Tatum, kisses her growing baby bump in their matching black rompers by Smash + Tess. Photo credit: Smash + Tess

Taraji P. Henson celebrates the arrival of Kinder Bueno in the U.S. at “Sweeteasy” pop-up in NYC. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Prestige Imports CEO Brett David and actor Jordi Molla attend The Dalmore Whiskey Social at Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019. Photo credit: Philip Talleyrand of PhilNice Creative LLC

Ali Landry hosts the holiday window unveil event at American Girl Place Los Angeles. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara rings in the season with fans by unveiling the holiday windows at American Girl Place New York. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Vanessa Lachey dishes about her family’s Thanksgiving favorites and shares recipes using Libby’s® Fruits & Vegetables. Photo credit: Michael Simon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollack hosting the Golden Screen Awards held at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, CA on November 9th. Photo credit: Golden Screen Awards

Wayne Brady teamed up with Tracfone to encourage Americans to take control of their wireless plans in New York City. Photo credit: Jason DeCrow / AP

Nicole Scherzinger attended The Treehouse Hotel London Launch Party. Photo credit: Dave Bennett/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale attends the Rainbow Surprise Rollerskating Party. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend Variety’s Vivant Launch during the Napa Valley Film Festival, held at the Archer Hotel in Napa, CA. Ayesha was honored with the ‘Taste Maker Award’ at the event. Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radar Pics for the Napa Valley Film Festival

Farrah Abraham attended the 2nd annual Infinity Festival in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, November 9th. Photo credit: Infinity Festival

Nolan Gould of the TV sitcom Modern Family celebrated his recent 21st birthday at TAO Thursday night. Joined by 10 friends, including Ariel Winter, Sarah Gilman, Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds, the group dined under the watchful eye of TAO’s famed Buddha on signature favorites, ending with a birthday edition dessert platter. After dinner those in the group over 21 made their way upstairs to take in a performance by Gashi from a VIP table. Photo credit: Global Media Group

Eve celebrates her birthday with Chris Paciello and Maximillion Cooper at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach on Saturday, November 9th, 2019. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Jeremy Piven supports Randall Slavin’s newest photography book at a private event hosted by MARCELL VON BERLIN. Photo credit: Courtesy of MARCELL VON BERLIN

After her JAZZ & PIANO Las Vegas residency show in Park Theater at Park MGM, pop icon Lady Gaga surprised guests yet again at NoMad Restaurant when she joined jazz man Brian Newman onstage during his intimate AFTER DARK show on Saturday, November 9. The superstar, who recently performed a few songs with Ashanti during Newman’s show, arrived with Robby Krieger, guitarist for The Doors. After she sang several standards and dramatically prowled on the cat walk delighting the audience, Kreiger jumped on stage and jammed with Gaga and the band for a most memorable evening of music. Photo credit: Tony Tran

Karolina Kurkova and Kinga Lampert attended Haute Living's Haute 100 at Brickell City Centre with Westime, Ikonick, and Siebert last night in Miami, FL. Photo credit: Roman Maurice

Mario Lopez attended Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton. Photo credit: Vince Bucci Photography

Casey Brown hosted an evening to benefit CHOC Children’s Hospital of Orange County with co-host Leyla Milani Khoshbin at Saint Laurent at South Coast Plaza on Thursday, November 7. Also in attendance was Casey’s husband Sean Brown and Manny Khoshbin. Photo credit: AKR Public Relations

Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp and her kids Cruz and Slate were seen on the red carpet in front of an eye-catching Glade® Deep Amber Hills scented fragrance wall at the World Premiere of Disney’s #Frozen2 in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 7. See it in theaters November 22. Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

Kendall Jenner was spotted shopping at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, November 5. Photo credit: Splash News

Caitlyn Jenner and gal pal Sophia Hutchins attended the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Launch Party in Los Angeles on November 7. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Rose McGowan posted with author, actor and activist Brian Belovitch at the premiere of his new documentary, I'm Gonna Make You Love Me. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Casamigos Tequila toasted producer Alec Baldwin last night at the premiere of his new film Crown Vic. Baldwin was joined by wife Hilaria for the screening, where he spoke to the audience alongside the film’s cast. Photo credit: Dan Nilsen