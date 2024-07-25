Vice President Kamala Harris to make history with appearance on popular reality show

Vice President Kamala Harris is making history in more ways than one this month.

After breaking fundraising records after announcing her presidential campaign, Harris is making more history.

On July 25, Entertainment Weekly reported that​ she will become the first-​ sitting /​v/V​ice /​p/P​resident in history to appear as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

According to the reports, Harris will be a guest in RuPaul’s “Werk Room” during the All Stars 9 finale on July 26.

Kamala Harris appears on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with a voting message. pic.twitter.com/2I2aphQpla — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

“Hi everyone, it’s Kamala Harris. Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride,” she is quoted saying during her appearance.

“So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together,” the Vice President continued, before encouraging people to vote. “Your vote is your power.”

“Please make sure your voice is heard this November. And register to vote.”

This isn’t the first time Harris has shown her fandom for the show, which has won 27 Primetime Emmy Awards since debuting in 2009​. As Entertainment Weekly reports, Harris met with season 15 winner Sasha Colby at the White House last year during a Pride event.

Other prominent politicians to guest star on the competition show include former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, current congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,​ and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the Associated Press, after announcing her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination following President Joe Biden’s decision to not run for reelection, Harris broke records raising more than $81 million in just over 24 hours.

“Oh she knows where the vote banks are,” a comment under her Drag Race video read. “We are living for the Kamala promo.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Vice President Kamala Harris to make history with appearance on popular reality show