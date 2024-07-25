Taylor Swift shares rare personal message with fans about ‘best friend’ Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram story to share a rare post that doesn’t have to do with her Eras Tour.

On July 26, the highly anticipated movie, “Deadpool & Wolverine” will be shared with the world. It’s a movie, Swift has deemed Ryan Reynolds’ “best work of his life.”

Reynolds and Swift have been friends for years. Swift and Reynold’s wife, Blake Lively, have been good friends for even longer.

Alongside a picture of Swift with Lively, Reynolds, actor Hugh Jackman, and the movie’s director Shawn Levy, the pop star encouraged her fans to go see the movie.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she wrote, praising Reynolds. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich.”

“I don’t know how he did it,” Swift continued, before jokingly saying she was talking about Jackman. “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” Swift, who Reynolds and Jackman deemed one of the funniest people they know,” added.

“Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

