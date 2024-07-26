Christina Hall makes divorce statement: ‘There is always a breaking point. This one is personal’

Christina Hall is breaking her silence.

Hours after Josh Hall shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story, and after Christina seemingly trolled his photo with of her own, she released a statement.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how l’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her

ranch’ …,” Christina began. “Meanwhile I’m over here not as nice and quiet as l used to be ….”

The mom of three continued saying, she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but, “still i rise.”

Christina concluded her statement, saying, “For those that aren’t aware… divorces do not happen overnight.. and there is always a breaking point.

This one is personal.”

The day before Josh broke his social media silence as well. Though he didn’t share as much as Christina, he opted to share a photo of himself in the woods complete with a prayer hands emoji.

Josh was the first to file for divorce from Christina after nearly three years of marriage. Josh listed their separation date as July 8. He cites the reason for their divorce as irreconcilable differences.

According to the documents, Josh will be seeking spousal support from Christina, who also filed for divorce just a few days later.

Neither Christina nor Josh have expressly addressed their separation with the public. Christina has remained active on social media since news of their divorce broke.

Prior to separating, Christina and Josh were working on a HGTV show with Christina’s ex-husband and his wife Heather.

In a statement shared with E! News, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa confirmed show will go on despite their divorce. Now, the show will feature Tarek and Heather against Christina.

