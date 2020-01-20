Courtney Stodden Says She Attempted Suicide As She Finalizes Divorce From Doug Hutchinson

On the same day Courtney Stodden finalized her divorce from Doug Hutchinson, the reality star released a video about her suicide attempt last year. The 25-year-old explained in an 11-minute video she posted to YouTube on Monday, January 20, that she had decided to open about it now because, thanks to her divorce, she was “feeling strong.”
Courtney said, “It’s no secret that I struggled with depression.” Getting visibly emotional, she explained, “I attempted to commit suicide about a year ago. And it was just a point where I didn’t see a way out of all of the pain and grief and craziness and insanity of my life.”
“Not everything is released in the media,” she explained. “Things happen behind closed doors and I just felt like it all got too much for me.”
She continued, “I decided in a really drunken state, I decided this was the best option. And by the grace of God — I’m telling you, by the grace of God — it didn’t work. My attempt failed.”
“I still can’t believe that I did that,” Courtney said of her attempt.
“So today is a day of strength,” she said. “I feel like crying but I feel like celebrating.” She said that she still thinks she and Doug, 59, had “so much love,” but that the situation was toxic because she was a child when they married. She said she thinks her ex-husband never saw her a child.
Courtney confirmed her divorce on Instagram, writing, “I’m officially divorced today.” She added #divorceday.
Courtney and Doug were thrust into the spotlight when they married in 2011, when she was just 16. They separated in 2017 and she filed for divorce a year later
.
Since then, she’s been trying to make it as a singer. She also promised fans that she’s working on releasing a book.
“Life is worth living,” she told fans in her video. “No matter what you’ve done in the past, no matter what other people have done to you …. You are important. Your feelings are important.” She added that she’s “really grateful to be alive” and she’s “not afraid anymore.”
