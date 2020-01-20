Courtney Stodden Says She Attempted Suicide As She Finalizes Divorce From Doug Hutchinson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day Courtney Stodden finalized her divorce from Doug Hutchinson, the reality star released a video about her suicide attempt last year. The 25-year-old explained in an 11-minute video she posted to YouTube on Monday, January 20, that she had decided to open about it now because, thanks to her divorce, she was “feeling strong.”

Courtney said, “It’s no secret that I struggled with depression.” Getting visibly emotional, she explained, “I attempted to commit suicide about a year ago. And it was just a point where I didn’t see a way out of all of the pain and grief and craziness and insanity of my life.”

“Not everything is released in the media,” she explained. “Things happen behind closed doors and I just felt like it all got too much for me.”