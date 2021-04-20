Getting real! Jessica Biel gave fans a rare update on her home life with Justin Timberlake as they parent two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 9 months.

The Sinner actress, 39, said she and her husband, 40, are sleep training their youngest son, who was born in July 2020 after a quiet pregnancy. “It’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That’s the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job,” Jessica said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, April 19. “We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn’t bear the thought. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re going to be fine. You’re going to make it. You’ll be OK.'”

She also noted that life with two kids is vastly different than having just one.

“A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot and two is a thousand.’ And I said, ‘Oh my god, you’re right. That’s exactly the way it feels,'” Jessica said. “You’re just man-on-man defense, one person’s over here, the other person’s over here. It is a wild, crazy, fun ride.”

The 7th Heaven alum and Justin got married in October 2012. In November 2019, the singer was involved in a hand-holding scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He publicly apologized in December of that same year for putting his family “through such an embarrassing situation” amid the PDA controversy. Nearly a month later, In Touch reported that Justin was “working hard to prove his love” to Jessica. “They love each other and have both agreed to work through their issues together,” a source told the publication in January 2020.