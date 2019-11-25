Justin Timberlake Spotted On Set After PDA Scandal With Costar Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake was spotted on set on Sunday, November 24, filming his new movie, Palmer. The new pics come days after he was seen with his costar Alisha Wainwright, engaged in what some fans thought was suspicious PDA between the pair.
The former NSYNC member, 38, was photographed with Alisha, 30, on the balcony of the Absinthe House in New Orleans on Thursday, November 21. The Sun published photos of the pair together. They seemed to be holding hands under the table and the actress put her hand on his knee in one photo. They reportedly stayed out of the balcony, alone, for forty minutes.
The paper reported that they were chatting and drinking at the bar together around midnight. A video showed the Friends With Benefits star putting his hand around Alisha’s waist. Justin didn’t seem to be wearing his wedding ring. He just celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel in October.
On Sunday, Justin wore navy work pants with a matching button-down shirt and a thick belt. It looked like a costume for the movie, in which Justin plays an ex-college football star who comes home after serving time in prison. Alisha is his love interest.
In other photos, he wore sweatpants and a sweatshirt.
“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the insider said. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”
Her representative told the mag, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”
Another insider said they’re “like brother and sister.” They added, “They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in LA.”
Jessica, 37, and Justin married in October 2012 in a glamorous Italian ceremony. They had started dating in 2007 and briefly split in 2011 before getting engaged. They share son Silas
, 4.
