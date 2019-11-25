Justin Timberlake Spotted On Set After PDA Scandal With Costar Alisha Wainwright

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake was spotted on set on Sunday, November 24, filming his new movie, Palmer. The new pics come days after he was seen with his costar Alisha Wainwright, engaged in what some fans thought was suspicious PDA between the pair.

The former NSYNC member, 38, was photographed with Alisha, 30, on the balcony of the Absinthe House in New Orleans on Thursday, November 21. The Sun published photos of the pair together. They seemed to be holding hands under the table and the actress put her hand on his knee in one photo. They reportedly stayed out of the balcony, alone, for forty minutes.

The paper reported that they were chatting and drinking at the bar together around midnight. A video showed the Friends With Benefits star putting his hand around Alisha’s waist. Justin didn’t seem to be wearing his wedding ring. He just celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel in October.