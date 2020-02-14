Justin Timberlake Writes Sweet V-Day Message To Jessica Biel After PDA Scandal

Justin Timberlake posted a sentimental Valentine’s Day message to his wife Jessica Biel, three months after his PDA scandal. Justin, 39, was spotted in November 2019 getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He eventually apologized, but denied cheating on Jessica, 37.

On February 14, Justin shared an old photo of himself and Jessica. He wrote, “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know.”