Justin Timberlake Writes Sweet V-Day Message To Jessica Biel After PDA Scandal

Justin Timberlake posted a sentimental Valentine’s Day message to his wife Jessica Biel, three months after his PDA scandal. Justin, 39, was spotted in November 2019 getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He eventually apologized, but denied cheating on Jessica, 37.
On February 14, Justin shared an old photo of himself and Jessica. He wrote, “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know.”
The “Mirrors” singer continued, “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”
Jessica, meanwhile, posted a photo
of Justin holding their son Silas
, 4. The picture was taken from behind, blocking their faces. She wrote simply, “My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙.”
Their outpouring of love on the romantic holiday comes after Justin’s PDA scandal in November. He was photographed on a balcony in New Orleans with Alisha, 30. They appeared to be holding hands under the table, and she seemed to put her hand on his knee.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A video showed the former NSYNC star putting his hand around her waist, and he didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On December 4, Justin issued an apology for his actions, but denied any that he’d cheated on Jessica. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
The “Suit and Tie” singer continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessica and Justin married in 2012. They first began dating in 2007 and briefly split in 2011. They got engaged shortly after they reunited. They're reportedly in therapy
to work on their marriage.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
