Jessica Biel Spotted With Son Silas Amid Justin Timberlake’s Apology Note

Jessica Biel was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son, Silas, on Wednesday, December 4. That’s the same day her husband, Justin Timberlake, issued an apology for his PDA photos with his costar Alisha Wainwright. He called it “a strong lapse in judgement” but denied that he cheated on his wife of seven years.
Jessica, 37, was dressed casually in ripped, black jeans and a white tee shirt. She wore a black jacket over it. She held hands with Silas, who was wearing sweatpants and a graphic tee shirt. Jessica’s tote bag also had “Silas” written on the side.
Later that same day, Justin, 38, posted a statement about the PDA photos published of him and Alisha, 30, in November. The former NSYNC member and the actress play love interests in their new film Palmer, which they’re currently filming in New Orleans.
1 of 7
In the photos, they held hands and touched each other intimately while sitting at a small table.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Justin began the note on Instagram.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he claimed.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he said.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
Justin explained, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
"I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he concluded.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
"Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering. Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening," a source told Us Weekly
after the photos were published.
Photo credit: MEGA
In the photos, they held hands and touched each other intimately while sitting at a small table.
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Justin began the note on Instagram.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he claimed.
“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he said.
Justin explained, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
"I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he concluded.
"Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering. Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening," a source told Us Weekly
after the photos were published.