Jessica Biel Spotted With Son Silas Amid Justin Timberlake’s Apology Note

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Biel was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son, Silas, on Wednesday, December 4. That’s the same day her husband, Justin Timberlake, issued an apology for his PDA photos with his costar Alisha Wainwright. He called it “a strong lapse in judgement” but denied that he cheated on his wife of seven years.

Jessica, 37, was dressed casually in ripped, black jeans and a white tee shirt. She wore a black jacket over it. She held hands with Silas, who was wearing sweatpants and a graphic tee shirt. Jessica’s tote bag also had “Silas” written on the side.

Later that same day, Justin, 38, posted a statement about the PDA photos published of him and Alisha, 30, in November. The former NSYNC member and the actress play love interests in their new film Palmer, which they’re currently filming in New Orleans.