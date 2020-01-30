Jessica Simpson Says She Kissed Justin Timberlake — Who Blabbed to Ryan Gosling

Jessica Simpson spilled some major dirt on Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling on Wednesday, January 29. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Open Book author revealed that she once kissed Justin, who immediately spilled the beans to Ryan.
Jessica, 39, said it all happened after she divorced Nick Lachey in 2005. “After the divorce and [Justin] was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,’” she explained.
The “With You” singer said, “And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. Did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?’”
But the truth was more strange. She said, “Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet.”
That ended the spark for Jessica. She said, “I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um … so we don’t kiss again. That’s done.’”
Ryan, 39, and Justin, 39, apparently made the bet back when they both starred on The Mickey Mouse Club
in 1993. Jessica auditioned for the show but lost her spot to Christina Aguilera
during the final round of auditions. Other famous cast members included Britney Spears
, Keri Russell
and JC Chasez
.
Jessica admitted that, though she kissed Justin, he wasn’t the person she had a crush on.
“Ryan was the one that I was…when I was 12, I was, like, ‘This guy is so cool and he’s from Canada,’” Jessica admitted of the Oscar nominee. “‘I don’t know where that is on the map, but I really think that that’s amazing.’ And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet.”
Jessica’s memoir, Open Book, will come out on February 4. The former reality star narrated the audiobook. She’s also releasing six new songs as part of the project.
