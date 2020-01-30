Jessica Simpson Says She Kissed Justin Timberlake — Who Blabbed to Ryan Gosling

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson spilled some major dirt on Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling on Wednesday, January 29. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Open Book author revealed that she once kissed Justin, who immediately spilled the beans to Ryan.

Jessica, 39, said it all happened after she divorced Nick Lachey in 2005. “After the divorce and [Justin] was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,’” she explained.

The “With You” singer said, “And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. Did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?’”

But the truth was more strange. She said, “Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet.”