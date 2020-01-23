Rock Bottom: The Heartbreaking Moment Jessica Simpson Realized She Needed To Get Sober

Jessica Simpson is revealing more details about her decision to get sober after years of using alcohol and drugs. The 37-year-old described her “rock bottom” moment in her memoir, Open Book, which comes out February 4.
The change happened on Halloween 2017. According to People, Jessica recalled the day in her book. That morning, her husband Eric Johnson was driving their daughter Maxwell, 7, to school. Jessica was in the passenger seat.
“It was 7:30 in the morning and I’d already had a drink,” she confessed in the book. When the “With You” singer got home, she and Eric, 40, started to prep for their Halloween party. Jessica said that as her team did her hair and makeup for her Willie Nelson costume, she “zoned out.”
Eric, a former NFL player, asked if she wanted to get Maxwell and their son Ace, 6, ready for the festivities, which was when she realized she was too far gone.
“I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” the former reality star wrote. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night.”
After the party, she took an Ambien to help her sleep. She wrote that the next morning, “I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank.”
But thankfully her friends came over that day to lend their support. She told them, “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.”
“This feeling of being alone and scared in the dark was one I’d had since I was abused as a child,” Jessica wrote.
“It was a long, hard emotional journey,” she said. In addition to writing the book
, Jessica also narrated the audiobook for the memoir and is releasing six songs alongside it.
Last year, Jessica and Eric welcomed their third child, baby Birdie, 10 months.
