Jessica Simpson Reveals She Was Sexually Abused, Self-Medicated With Alcohol & Pills

Jessica Simpson is getting brutally honest about her past in her new book, Open Book, which comes out on February 4. In the memoir, Jessica, 39, revealed that she was sexually abused as a child. She also talks about how that trauma caused her to struggle with alcohol and pills before deciding to get sober in 2017.

The sexual abuse began when Jessica was 6 years old. She wrote, according to People, that it occurred “when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend.” She said, “It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

The “With You” singer blamed herself for what happened. “I wanted to tell my parents,” she wrote. “I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong.”