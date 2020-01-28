Jessica Simpson ‘Didn’t Recognize’ Herself Amid Alcohol Struggles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson is talking about her decision to finally get sober after years of struggling with alcohol. In two clips from a new interview with Hoda Kotb that will air on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday, January 29, the singer talked about how she finally stopped drinking.

Jessica, 39, said, “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself and I was just spiraling, chasing my tail…and that was with alcohol.”

The fashion admitted that “every day” she could see that was getting out of control. She explained, “I would say it openly to everyone. ‘I know. I know, I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.’ For me to cut back, like I’m an all or nothing girl, and so I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”