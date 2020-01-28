Jessica Simpson ‘Didn’t Recognize’ Herself Amid Alcohol Struggles

Jessica Simpson is talking about her decision to finally get sober after years of struggling with alcohol. In two clips from a new interview with Hoda Kotb that will air on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday, January 29, the singer talked about how she finally stopped drinking.
Jessica, 39, said, “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself and I was just spiraling, chasing my tail…and that was with alcohol.”
The fashion admitted that “every day” she could see that was getting out of control. She explained, “I would say it openly to everyone. ‘I know. I know, I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.’ For me to cut back, like I’m an all or nothing girl, and so I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”
“I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” the “With You” singer wrote. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night.”
She said of the next day, “I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank.”
As she recalled, her friends came over that day to lend their support. She wrote that she told them, “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.”
Photo credit: MEGA
In the second clip, Jessica told Hoda, 55, “I completely didn’t recognize myself… I always had a glitter cup. It was always filled to the rim with alcohol. I just realized that I had to surrender. It was time. I had to give it up and I was ready. I’m not going to miss another day. I’m not going to miss another Halloween.”
