Jessica Simpson’s Whole Family Has The Flu — Except Baby Birdie!

Jessica Simpson shared some news that would make any parent shiver: her whole family has the flu! The 39-year-old singer revealed that she, husband Eric Johnson, 7-year-old daughter Maxwell and 6-year-old son Ace are all under the weather thanks to the seasonal illness. Thankfully, the couple’s 10-month-old daughter Birdie was spared from the sickness that swept through their family.

Jessica wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, “My family got kicked in the butt with the flu (everyone except our sweet Birdie). The only thing that is making me smile at the moment are the Aspen family holiday memories ❄️.”

Then she shared a photo of her extended family on the ski slopes. As Star readers know, Jessica reunited with sister Ashlee in Aspen in December, and they shared a sweet photo of their snowy get together.