Jessica Simpson’s Whole Family Has The Flu — Except Baby Birdie!

Jessica Simpson shared some news that would make any parent shiver: her whole family has the flu! The 39-year-old singer revealed that she, husband Eric Johnson, 7-year-old daughter Maxwell and 6-year-old son Ace are all under the weather thanks to the seasonal illness. Thankfully, the couple’s 10-month-old daughter Birdie was spared from the sickness that swept through their family.
Jessica wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, “My family got kicked in the butt with the flu (everyone except our sweet Birdie). The only thing that is making me smile at the moment are the Aspen family holiday memories ❄️.”
Then she shared a photo of her extended family on the ski slopes. As Star readers know, Jessica reunited with sister Ashlee in Aspen in December, and they shared a sweet photo of their snowy get together.
On Thursday, Jessica shared a photo
of Birdie standing up, leaning against a chair. She wrote, “Thank you God for protecting this baby Birdie from the flu 🙏🏼. From one mom to another who has been taken down...y’all know how heartbreaking it is to not snuggle your baby.”
In December, the “With You” singer shared more photos of her family’s festive trip to Aspen. In one pic, she, Maxie and Birdie were twinning in leopard print. She wrote in the caption, “Walkin’ into the new year wearin’ our fav color.”
Before the holidays, Jessica was busy signing copies of her memoir, Open Book
, which will be released in February. She revealed that she had to get through 14,000 copies in the days leading up to Christmas
, giving her fewer than seven day to get it done.
In the book, she’s promised to talk about her time on reality TV, her first marriage to Nick Lachey
and her relationships with John Mayer
and former NFL star Tony Romo
.
Jessica also said she’d talk about what it was like growing up as a pastor’s daughter.
Though Jessica loves using Instagram, sometimes her followers can be more than a little intense. At one point in 2019, she turned off her comments after the negativity on her photos of her kids got too much.
