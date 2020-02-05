Kathie Lee Gifford Feels Lonely ‘Every Day’ Over 4 Years After Husband’s Death

Kathie Lee Gifford admitted in a new interview that she feels lonely “every day,” over four years after her husband Frank Gifford died in 2015. Kathie Lee, 66, was married to Frank for 29 years.

In the interview, the former Today show anchor admitted that she is dating a new man in Nashville, Tennessee. She moved down south from Greenwich, Connecticut near the end of 2019. But while Kathie’s on the market, she’s not in a rush to replace Frank, 84.

“You don’t find love, love finds you,” she said. “That’s what I’m waiting for. I’m not going out looking for it. God will bring it to me.”