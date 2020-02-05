Kathie Lee Gifford Feels Lonely ‘Every Day’ Over 4 Years After Husband’s Death

Kathie Lee Gifford admitted in a new interview that she feels lonely “every day,” over four years after her husband Frank Gifford died in 2015. Kathie Lee, 66, was married to Frank for 29 years.
In the interview, the former Today show anchor admitted that she is dating a new man in Nashville, Tennessee. She moved down south from Greenwich, Connecticut near the end of 2019. But while Kathie’s on the market, she’s not in a rush to replace Frank, 84.
“You don’t find love, love finds you,” she said. “That’s what I’m waiting for. I’m not going out looking for it. God will bring it to me.”
“I have dated. I would like to find somebody, I'm a people person. I am dating a very sweet guy. I told him how blessed I am,” she said. “I feel very cozy in there and he asked if you ever get lonely and I said, ‘every day.’”
She said about her feelings, “The loneliness is a natural progression in life when your parents have passed on, your husband has passed on, your children have moved away and you're alone in the big house that once was teeming with activity and now the silence is deafening.”
Kathie Lee added, “And it doesn't matter how much music you put on, you can't escape the fact that you are there by yourself.”
She also opened up about her husband’s death. “Frank had been very sick for several years before he passed and when Frank did see Jesus and went straight to heaven, I had such closure,” she said. “I had been praying that the Lord would take him that way, on a beautiful day when we were on our way to church — and boy he did go to church. I have such peace because I know who he is with.”
Kathie Lee said, “He's up there with my mother and my father... at my age, you start to have lost quite a few of your loved ones, but it's not the end. The Christian faith is about [eternal] life.”
