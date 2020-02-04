Jessica Simpson Is Barbie Chic In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit

Jessica Simpson was a vision in bright pink while promoting her new memoir, Open Book, on its release day, February 4. The singer, 39, wore the vibrant hue from head to toe for a Barbie-inspired look as she ran around New York City on a warm Tuesday afternoon.

Jessica’s glamorous outfit featured wide-leg, pink patterned pants. On top she wore a long, patent leather pink coat which was belted at the waist. The cuffs and collar of the jacket had hot pink fur. She finished the ensemble with a huge hot pink tote and matching sunglasses.

On Instagram, Jessica wrote, “Channeling my inner Elle Woods 💕,” a reference to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character. Kim Kardashian also dressed as Elle for Halloween 2019.