Jessica Simpson Is Barbie Chic In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit

Jessica Simpson was a vision in bright pink while promoting her new memoir, Open Book, on its release day, February 4. The singer, 39, wore the vibrant hue from head to toe for a Barbie-inspired look as she ran around New York City on a warm Tuesday afternoon.
Jessica’s glamorous outfit featured wide-leg, pink patterned pants. On top she wore a long, patent leather pink coat which was belted at the waist. The cuffs and collar of the jacket had hot pink fur. She finished the ensemble with a huge hot pink tote and matching sunglasses.
On Instagram, Jessica wrote, “Channeling my inner Elle Woods 💕,” a reference to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character. Kim Kardashian also dressed as Elle for Halloween 2019.
1 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The “With You” singer said the turning point
for her was when she was too “zoned out” on Halloween to help her eldest kids, Maxwell
, 7, and Ace
, 6, put on their costumes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
The next day, she confronted her drinking with the help of her friends. Since then, she’s stayed sober with the help of her family, doctors and twice weekly therapy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
On Instagram, Jessica wrote about the book on release day, “This is one of the best days of my life because I get to share my truth with you. By accepting and leading with our mistakes, we show ourselves that we are bigger than the monsters and stronger than our fears. This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine. I challenge you to do the same, and use my story as inspiration to open your own book.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Jessica also released six songs alongside the book and audiobook, which she narrated.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Since getting sober, Jessica has had lots of celebrate. Her fashion and shoe lines have both thrived. In March 2019, she and husband Eric Johnson
welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie
. On Super Bowl Sunday, Jessica shared a pic of her daughter’s adorable football outfit
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The “With You” singer said the turning point
for her was when she was too “zoned out” on Halloween to help her eldest kids, Maxwell
, 7, and Ace
, 6, put on their costumes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The next day, she confronted her drinking with the help of her friends. Since then, she’s stayed sober with the help of her family, doctors and twice weekly therapy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On Instagram, Jessica wrote about the book on release day, “This is one of the best days of my life because I get to share my truth with you. By accepting and leading with our mistakes, we show ourselves that we are bigger than the monsters and stronger than our fears. This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine. I challenge you to do the same, and use my story as inspiration to open your own book.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jessica also released six songs alongside the book and audiobook, which she narrated.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Since getting sober, Jessica has had lots of celebrate. Her fashion and shoe lines have both thrived. In March 2019, she and husband Eric Johnson
welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie
. On Super Bowl Sunday, Jessica shared a pic of her daughter’s adorable football outfit
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages