Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Jessica Simpson

Fabulous

Jessica Simpson Is Barbie Chic In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit

The singer just released her memoir, ‘Open Book.’

By ,

Jessica Simpson

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Jessica Simpson was a vision in bright pink while promoting her new memoir, Open Book, on its release day, February 4. The singer, 39, wore the vibrant hue from head to toe for a Barbie-inspired look as she ran around New York City on a warm Tuesday afternoon.

Jessica’s glamorous outfit featured wide-leg, pink patterned pants. On top she wore a long, patent leather pink coat which was belted at the waist. The cuffs and collar of the jacket had hot pink fur. She finished the ensemble with a huge hot pink tote and matching sunglasses.

On Instagram, Jessica wrote, “Channeling my inner Elle Woods 💕,” a reference to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character. Kim Kardashian also dressed as Elle for Halloween 2019.

Jessica Simpson Is Barbie Chic In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit
1 of 7
Close gallery
As Star readers know, Jessica opened up about her life in her new book. In it, she talks for the first time about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and the alcohol abuse that finally ended when she became sober in 2017.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “With You” singer said the turning point for her was when she was too “zoned out” on Halloween to help her eldest kids, Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, put on their costumes.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The next day, she confronted her drinking with the help of her friends. Since then, she’s stayed sober with the help of her family, doctors and twice weekly therapy.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jessica also revealed the reason for her strange behavior during an infamous 2017 TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres, admitting she was drunk at the time.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

On Instagram, Jessica wrote about the book on release day, “This is one of the best days of my life because I get to share my truth with you. By accepting and leading with our mistakes, we show ourselves that we are bigger than the monsters and stronger than our fears. This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine. I challenge you to do the same, and use my story as inspiration to open your own book.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jessica also released six songs alongside the book and audiobook, which she narrated.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Since getting sober, Jessica has had lots of celebrate. Her fashion and shoe lines have both thrived. In March 2019, she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie. On Super Bowl Sunday, Jessica shared a pic of her daughter’s adorable football outfit.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE