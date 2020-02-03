Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic Of Birdie’s First Super Bowl Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson shared a super cute photo of her baby daughter, Birdie, on Sunday, February 2, during her very first Super Bowl party. The singer, 39, wrote under the pic, “Someone is ready for her first Super Bowl 🏈💚🏈.”

In the picture, Birdie, 10 months, was sitting. She wore leopard print pants with a matching headband. She had on a San Francisco 49ers tee over a black, long-sleeved shirt.

Jessica’s husband and Birdie’s dad Eric Johnson used to play for the team from 2001 to 2007. That year, the 40-year-old signed with the New Orleans Saints, who ultimately released him in 2008.

Jessica has frequently showed off her kids’ athletic prowess on Instagram. Daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, took surfing lessons when the family went on vacation to Hawaii.