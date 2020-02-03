Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic Of Birdie’s First Super Bowl Party

Jessica Simpson shared a super cute photo of her baby daughter, Birdie, on Sunday, February 2, during her very first Super Bowl party. The singer, 39, wrote under the pic, “Someone is ready for her first Super Bowl 🏈💚🏈.”
In the picture, Birdie, 10 months, was sitting. She wore leopard print pants with a matching headband. She had on a San Francisco 49ers tee over a black, long-sleeved shirt.
Jessica’s husband and Birdie’s dad Eric Johnson used to play for the team from 2001 to 2007. That year, the 40-year-old signed with the New Orleans Saints, who ultimately released him in 2008.
Jessica has frequently showed off her kids’ athletic prowess on Instagram. Daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, took surfing lessons when the family went on vacation to Hawaii.
The “With You” singer also posted a video of Ace at the golf course, showing off his impressive swing. She wrote at the time, “Already borrowing his dad’s clubs.”
Ace’s sixth birthday party
was also Los Angeles Lakers themed. He wore a team uniform and guests ate a Lakers cake and yellow and purple candy and treats.
She said in an interview about drinking too much, “I would say it openly to everyone. ‘I know. I know, I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.’ For me to cut back, like I’m an all or nothing girl, and so I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”
The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer said that she realized she had to stop drinking after she was so “zoned out” on Halloween
that she couldn’t help Maxie and Ace put on their costumes for the evening.
She told her friends the next day, “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.” They supported her on her journey to get sober
.
Jessica revealed that during therapy to treat her drinking, she had to confront the sexual abuse she faced as a child
. “This feeling of being alone and scared in the dark was one I’d had since I was abused as a child,” she wrote in the book.
