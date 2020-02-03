Alex Rodriguez Shares Hilarious Footage From J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Jennifer Lopez brought down the house during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2, Alex Rodriguez was on the field dancing his heart out and supporting his fiancée. The Yankees legend posted an adorable photo of himself in the crowd of onlookers and included his reaction to J. Lo’s joint show with Shakira.

In the video, A-Rod, 44, spun in a circle and sang along to the music. Other people around him also danced, sang and waved to his camera, clearly hype to be there.

He wrote in the caption, “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️”

The Halftime Show also featured a surprise appearance from Emme, J. Lo’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Marc, 51, congratulated his daughter on Instagram, writing, “Emme, Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.” Emme also has a twin brother, Max.