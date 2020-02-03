Alex Rodriguez Shares Hilarious Footage From J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

When Jennifer Lopez brought down the house during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2, Alex Rodriguez was on the field dancing his heart out and supporting his fiancée. The Yankees legend posted an adorable photo of himself in the crowd of onlookers and included his reaction to J. Lo’s joint show with Shakira.
In the video, A-Rod, 44, spun in a circle and sang along to the music. Other people around him also danced, sang and waved to his camera, clearly hype to be there.
He wrote in the caption, “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️”
The Halftime Show also featured a surprise appearance from Emme, J. Lo’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Marc, 51, congratulated his daughter on Instagram, writing, “Emme, Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.” Emme also has a twin brother, Max.
Emme sang
a little of her mom’s hit “Let’s Get Loud” while Shakira, 43, rocked out in drums. She also performed a little bit of Bruce Springsteen
’s “Born In The U.S.A”
The 14-minute show began with Shakira performing some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Wherever, Whenever,” and “She Wolf.” She was also joined by Bad Bunny, who she sang “I Like It With.”
Then J. Lo came out to sing and dance to some of her songs, like “Jenny From The Block,” “Get Right,” and “Waiting For Tonight.” She also showed off the pole dancing skills she learned last year for her starring role in Hustlers
. The actress was also joined by J Balvin
.
At one point during the performance, Jennifer donned a cape that had an American flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. At the end of the performance, J. Lo and Shakira sang “Waka Waka,” to finish the show.
The Super Bowl was broadcast by Fox, where Alex works as a commentator during the baseball season.
A source told Us Weekly
that they’ll tie the knot in summer 2020. “They are getting married this summer,” the insider spilled.
