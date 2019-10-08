Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Celebrities Eating Food Bruce Willis Kendall Jenner Julianne Hough

Yummy Yummy

Chow Down! 33 Celebrities Caught On Camera Eating Food

From Kim Kardashian to Angelina Jolie, everyone loves a snack.

By ,

Celebrities Eating Food Bruce Willis Kendall Jenner Julianne Hough

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 35

Celebrities are just like us: They love to eat! From pretzels to pizza, from ice cream to churros, the rich and famous munch on snacks and meals from around the country and the world. Click through the gallery to see some of the funniest photos of celebrities like Kim KardashianKanye WestKendall JennerAngelina JolieBruce Willis, and more satisfying their cravings.

Chow Down! 33 Celebrities Caught On Camera Eating Food
1 of 35
Close gallery
Hugh Grant had to sneak in lunch during a busy day.

Photo credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed gelato in Italy.

Photo credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chowed down on ice cream cones in Miami.

Photo credit: MEGA

Model Chanel Iman ate her lunch while driving her car!

Photo credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner got a crepe while she walked around in France.

Photo credit: MEGA

Kim's BFF — and self-appointed food godJonathan Cheban is never afraid to chow down on camera.

Photo credit: MEGA

Nick Jonas grabbed lunch with brother Joe.

Photo credit: MEGA

The DNCE singer opened wide to enjoy a bite, too.

Photo credit: MEGA

His then-fiancée Sophie Turner enjoyed watermelon at the US Open.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa ripped into a burger during a taping of Live.

Photo credit: MEGA

Co-host Ryan Seacrest was a little messier.

Photo credit: MEGA

Angelina Jolie carbo-loaded with a pretzel.

Photo credit: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminated a pretzel, too.

Photo credit: MEGA

Margot Robbie snacked on popcorn while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Photo credit: MEGA

Neil Patrick Harris lapped up some ice cream on vacation.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bethenny Frankel got ice pops with her daughter Bryn.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth chose ice cream on the set of Isn't It Romantic.
Rebel also snacked on an ice cream cone while watching Barbra Streisand perform.

Photo credit: MEGA

John Travolta enjoyed some classic Brooklyn pizza.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez grabbed a quick lunch at Dean & Deluca.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Janice Dickinson treated herself to some ice cream.

Photo credit: MEGA

At Disneyland, Bruce Willis chose the same sweet treat.

Photo credit: MEGA

Kristin Chenoweth upgraded to a milkshake on her birthday.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kristin grabbed pizza before the 2019 Tony Awards.

Photo credit: MEGA

Daisy Ridley was hands on eating during a picnic.

Photo credit: MEGA

Tom Holland snacked on Cool Ranch Doritos.

Photo credit: MEGA

Ben Affleck took his three kids out for ice cream.

Photo credit: MEGA

Billie Lourd munched on a churro at Disneyland.

Photo credit: MEGA

Dame Judi Dench got dessert for herself and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Simon Cowell snuck a cookie in his car.

Photo credit: MEGA

Julianne Hough got some dole whip at Disneyland.

Photo credit: MEGA

Heidi Pratt treated herself and baby Gunner to a cone.

Photo credit: MEGA

Claire Danes, while pregnant in 2018, grabbed an ice pop.

Photo credit: MEGA

Natalie Portman opened wide to chow down on a burrito.
Which celebrity eating food photo do you think is funniest? Let us know in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE