Disney star Vanessa Hudgens speaks out after paparazzi photos show her leaving hospital after giving birth

Vanessa Hudgens is speaking out just days after giving birth to her first child.

On July 1, paparazzi photos of Hudgens leaving the hospital flooded the internet revealing that the former Disney star and her husband MLB star Cole Tucker had welcomed their first child together into the world.

Hudgens has yet to formally announce her child’s arrival with the world and now she’s speaking out.

On her Instagram story, Hudgens issued a statement slamming the photographers for invading their privacy.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote.

“Despite all of that,” the actress continued, “mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

Hudgens first announced she was pregnancy at the Oscars earlier this year. Hudgens showed of her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet alongside her friend and co-host Julianne Hough as they hosted the Oscar’s pre-show.

Hudgens and Tucker first met in 2020 before getting married in 2023.

This isn’t the first time Hudgens has spoken out against the media during her pregnancy. As Variety reports, Hudgens shared her disappointment about the public narrative around her body.

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” she said while a guest on the She Pivots podcast. “I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.’”

“[I] am a real woman and have a real body,” Hudgens retaliated.

