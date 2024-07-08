Fans worry about the state of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage after recent Instagram post

Three years ago, around the time Jennifer Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, she released a song called Cambia El Paso.

When translated to English, some of the lyrics read, “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms, She knows it, she knows it. Now it’s her turn, take the bottle and go out and have fun.”

“And it goes like this, one two three, move on. Left, right, left, move forward. […] Her life is better now without him.”

On Instagram, Lopez shared a video from when they were filming the music video for the song in 2021, celebrating the anniversary of its release.

At the time the song was released, Lopez told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK? This is it. I’ve never been better.”

“And I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Rumors surrounding Affleck and Lopez’s divorce have run rampant over the last several months as the superstars have been spending a lot of time apart.

Yet despite the relentless rumors, neither Lopez nor Affleck have shared any public statements regarding the state of their marriage.

In May, Lopez abruptly canceled her US summer concert highlighting her newest album, This Is Me…Now.

In her announcement, Lopez said she was “heartsick” over the decision that was made. On her official website, the announcement read that “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.’”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote in her statement.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The tour was set to run from June 2024 to August 2024.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Fans worry about the state of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage after recent Instagram post