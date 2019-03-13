Denise Richard Obscenely Describes Her Man Aaron’s ‘Package’

Denise Richards is opening up about her love life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the March 12 episode, she graphically described her now-husband Aaron Phyper’s penis! Click through the gallery for all the info.
Lisa, 58, asked if Denise knew right away that Aaron was the one. Her answer was NSFW.
“I thought he was very cute and wanted to f**k him. I just wanted to have sex with him,” the actress said. Lisa was shocked.
“He has a very big penis,” Denise continued. Lisa and Kyle, 50, were cracking up as Aaron shifted uncomfortably.
Denise kept mentioning his large member, so Lisa cut in. “You never tell other women that your husband is well endowed,” she joked.
Denise clarified for the camera. “I never took a f**king ruler to it but he does have a big penis and I have seen some penises in my life and he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with,” she explained. Don’t think too hard about what that means for her ex-husband Charlie Sheen
.
The Love Actually
actress married Aaron
on September 8, shortly after his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan
was finalized. Nicolette, coincidentally, used to be married to RHOBH
star Lisa Rinna
’s husband Harry Hamlin
.
Are you surprised that Denise told everyone about her husband’s penis? Sound off in the comments!
