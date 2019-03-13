Star Magazine logo

Getting It On

Denise Richard Obscenely Describes Her Man Aaron’s ‘Package’

The ‘RHOBH’ star wants everyone to know he’s well-endowed.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

Denise Richards is opening up about her love life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the March 12 episode, she graphically described her now-husband Aaron Phyper’s penis! Click through the gallery for all the info.

Denise, 48, brought Aaron, 46, to lunch with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards.

Photo credit: MEGA

Lisa, 58, asked if Denise knew right away that Aaron was the one. Her answer was NSFW.

Photo credit: MEGA

“I thought he was very cute and wanted to f**k him. I just wanted to have sex with him,” the actress said. Lisa was shocked.

Photo credit: MEGA

“He has a very big penis,” Denise continued. Lisa and Kyle, 50, were cracking up as Aaron shifted uncomfortably.

Photo credit: MEGA

Denise kept mentioning his large member, so Lisa cut in. “You never tell other women that your husband is well endowed,” she joked.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Denise clarified for the camera. “I never took a f**king ruler to it but he does have a big penis and I have seen some penises in my life and he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with,” she explained. Don’t think too hard about what that means for her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Love Actually actress married Aaron on September 8, shortly after his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan was finalized. Nicolette, coincidentally, used to be married to RHOBH star Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Are you surprised that Denise told everyone about her husband’s penis? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

