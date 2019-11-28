The 15 Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Of 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women of The Real Housewives franchise are always at each other’s throats. But 2019 saw some next-level drama for the women of New York, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Orange County, New Jersey and Potomac.

Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump left their shows after some blockbuster fights. Luann de Lesseps made enemies of most of her cast, including Dorinda Medley. Kelly Dodd fought Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, while Ashley and Michael Darby took on the whole RHOP crew. Candiace Dillard Bassett filed charges against Monique Samuels after an alleged hair-pulling incident, and Gizelle Bryant got into it with Karen Huger.

Teresa and Joe Giudice stirred up major divorce rumors, while the women of RHONJ — Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub — spent most of the year in some major fights. Nene Leakes isolated Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey in Atlanta while Lisa permanently ended friendships with Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

Here are the biggest Housewives feuds on 2019.