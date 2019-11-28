The 15 Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Of 2019

The women of The Real Housewives franchise are always at each other’s throats. But 2019 saw some next-level drama for the women of New York, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Orange County, New Jersey and Potomac.
Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump left their shows after some blockbuster fights. Luann de Lesseps made enemies of most of her cast, including Dorinda Medley. Kelly Dodd fought Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, while Ashley and Michael Darby took on the whole RHOP crew. Candiace Dillard Bassett filed charges against Monique Samuels after an alleged hair-pulling incident, and Gizelle Bryant got into it with Karen Huger.
Teresa and Joe Giudice stirred up major divorce rumors, while the women of RHONJ — Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub — spent most of the year in some major fights. Nene Leakes isolated Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey in Atlanta while Lisa permanently ended friendships with Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.
Here are the biggest Housewives feuds on 2019.
Bethenny Frankel vs. Luann de Lesseps
Bethenny and Luann got into one of the scariest fights
in RHONY
history during the group’s vacation to Miami. Bethenny, 49, screamed at Luann over dinner as she accused the 54-year-old of being self-absorbed and ungrateful for Bethenny’s help with getting her into rehab. At the end of the season, Bethenny left the show for good.
Dorinda Medley vs. Luann de Lesseps
Dorinda, 54 and Luann’s Jovani feud also kept stirring up drama this year. Luann even released a diss track, “Feeling Jovani,” to rub the fight in Dorinda’s face. Dorinda, like Bethenny, accused the Countess of being too obsessed with her cabaret show to be a good friend.
Kelly Dodd vs. Vicki Gunvalson
Kelly Dodd vs. Shannon Beador
Kelly and Shannon, 55, have never quite seen eye-to-eye, but things really boiled over during what was supposed to be a relaxing retreat for the women. During one session, Shannon put a bowl over her head as part of the treatment. Kelly hit her in the head with a mallet
. Shannon didn’t find it funny and even raced to get medical attention, afraid Kelly had damaged her brain. While the tests came back fine, the damage to their relationship was done.
Kelly Dodd vs. Tamra Judge
During a November episode of RHOC
, Shannon and Braunwyn Windham-Burke
revealed to Kelly that Tamra had been spreading rumors about her behind her back, including that she participated in a sex “train.”
Then, she saw footage of Tamra talking about rumors that she pushed her mom down the stairs. It seems their feud continues
.
Lisa Vanderpump vs. Dorit Kemsley
Lisa, 59, and Dorit, 43, got into it
when Dorit adopted a dog from Lisa’s dog rescue, Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa accused Dorit of ditching the dog at another shelter instead of returning it to hers, which could’ve gotten the shelter in trouble. Dorit was unapologetic.
Lisa Vanderpump vs. Kyle Richards
That fight spilled over into Lisa’s relationship with Kyle, 50. Kyle charged her friend with circulating the story of Dorit and the dog to make her look bag, claiming Lisa was too manipulative. Lisa ended their friendship over the accusation — and eventually left RHOBH for good.
Camille Grammer vs. Denise Richards
Camille, 51, and Denise, 48, were at odds throughout Denise’s first RHOBH
season. But things really got heated after the reunion aired. Denise claimed that Camille made several racist remarks
while filming the season and the reunion, but that Bravo edited it out to help her save face.
Margaret Josephs vs. Danielle Staub
Teresa Giudice vs. Joe Giudice
Dolores Catania vs. Jennifer Aydin
Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey vs. Nene Leakes
This fight started in earnest when Cynthia, 52, invited Kenya, 48, to her house party. Nene, 51, took this as a major snub, given her well-known animosity with Kenya. She accused Kenya of being a bad friend to Cynthia and didn’t understand why Cynthia would want her around.
Ashley and Michael Darby vs. Everyone
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Monique Samuels
These two former friends started going at it during the RHOP
reunion, but it seemed like they might be able to make up. Instead, it appears that their relationship has only deteriorate further. In November, Monique, 36, was charged with second degree assault
after she allegedly got into a fight with Candiace, 32, a month earlier. Candiace is claiming Monique pulled her down by her hair during a dinner party. Monique filed counter assault charges
against Candiace.
Karen Huger vs. Gizelle Bryant
During the season 3 RHOP reunion, Gizelle, 49, comforted Karen, 56, over the recent deaths of her parents, but when the women went to New Orleans the next season, Karen thought Gizelle was making light of her grieving process. That sparked a war for these two former friends. Karen was also mad that Gizelle shaded her new perfume line, while Gizelle was upset that Karen kept all the details so secret.
