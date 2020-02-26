‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth To Third Child

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teddi Mellencamp gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, February 25. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star shared the good news with fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

The 38-year-old wrote, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight.”

In the photo she posted, Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave sat on a couch in her birthing suite with their baby girl. Teddi wore a loose, off-the-shoulder gray dress as she cradled the baby in her arms. Edwin, 42, wore a gray shirt and camouflage pants. His arms were wrapped around his wife. The proud parents have yet to reveal the baby’s name.