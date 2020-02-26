‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth To Third Child

Teddi Mellencamp gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, February 25. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star shared the good news with fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.
The 38-year-old wrote, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight.”
In the photo she posted, Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave sat on a couch in her birthing suite with their baby girl. Teddi wore a loose, off-the-shoulder gray dress as she cradled the baby in her arms. Edwin, 42, wore a gray shirt and camouflage pants. His arms were wrapped around his wife. The proud parents have yet to reveal the baby’s name.
Teddi, whose dad is singer John Mellencamp
, shared more of her birthing journey on her Instagram Story. She posted videos from her hospital bed as she talked to her husband, waiting to give birth. She was wearing a hospital gown and lying propped up against the pillows.
In one clip, she asked Edwin for crushed ice, which she said was “the best part of the hospital.”
In another clip, she asked him, “What was my overall demeanor prior to the epidural?” Edwin admitted, “[It] wasn’t the best. You’re doing great now.”
Teddi said she was “screaming, crying, all the things,” before doctors gave her an epidural, but that now she was “doing great.”
Hours later, Teddi posted another clip. She was no longer wearing the hospital gown, instead wearing a black shirt. “Are we healthy and good?” she asked Edwin. “Healthy and good,” he confirmed. She said, “Life’s pretty great right now.”
Edwin reposted that clip on his Story and wrote, “@teddiemellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be.”
Teddi also shared a video of the baby’s feet while the Temptations song “My Girl” played.
Teddi previously went through in vitro fertilization to have daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, but this third pregnancy was a surprise for the family.
“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” Teddi revealed. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise
. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”
