People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet: Kardashians, Gwen Stefani, Zendaya & More

The 2019 People’s Choice Awards on November 10 brought out some of the brightest stars in television, movies and music to celebrate the things fans love the most. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on hand to accept the best reality show award for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloe, 35, also took home her own trophy for best reality star of the year.

Pink and Gwen Stefani both were honored with lifetime achievement awards. Pink, 40, was named the People’s Champion, while Gwen, 50, was given the Fashion Icon Award. The night also saw Blake Shelton, Zendaya and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown take home some major hardware.

On the red carpet, the casts of Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wore some show-stopping looks. Deena Cortese represented the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast. The hosts from The Real were sparkling, Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump and Sarah Hyland rocked her engagement ring. See all the most interesting looks from the night!