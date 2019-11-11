Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West

Stunners

People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet: Kardashians, Gwen Stefani, Zendaya & More

See the best looks from the night!

Credit: INSTARImages

The 2019 People’s Choice Awards on November 10 brought out some of the brightest stars in television, movies and music to celebrate the things fans love the most. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on hand to accept the best reality show award for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloe, 35, also took home her own trophy for best reality star of the year.

Pink and Gwen Stefani both were honored with lifetime achievement awards. Pink, 40, was named the People’s Champion, while Gwen, 50, was given the Fashion Icon Award. The night also saw Blake Shelton, Zendaya and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown take home some major hardware.

On the red carpet, the casts of Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wore some show-stopping looks. Deena Cortese represented the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast. The hosts from The Real were sparkling, Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump and Sarah Hyland rocked her engagement ring. See all the most interesting looks from the night!

Kim, 39, rocked a body-hugging, green snakeskin dress. Khloe, 35, wore a sheer black dress with a high slit. Kourtney, 40, went with an oversized, bedazzled pantsuit. She decided not to wear a shirt, and instead wore a bra underneath the jacket, showing off her cleavage.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kris, 64, wore a black suit with heavily embellished shoulders. She brought along her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Corey, 39, looked sharp in a dark blue, velvet suit jacket.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Gwen wore a white mini dress with a long train. She paired it with thigh high black boots and dramatic black gloves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Boyfriend Blake, 43, also went home a winner, taking home the trophy for best country artist.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pink walked the carpet with her whole family in tow — husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jenna, 38, cradled her baby bump through her pink strapless gown. She’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Zendaya, 23, wore a black skirt with a crop top. The two pieces were connected by a chain of sparkling crystals. The Euphoria star won both The Female Movie Star of 2019 and The Drama TV Star of 2019.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kyle Richards rocked a white pants suit with a sheer collared shirt. Her RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley opted for a plunging, long sleeve maxi dress covered in hearts.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kyle, 50, also posed with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Her clutch read “Mrs. Umansky” in curly font.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lisa Rinna looked chic in a tight white midi dress with architectural sleeves. Her hair was pulled up in a severe bun.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Erika Jayne rocked this black blazer dress with bedazzled accents. She paired it with sparkling heels.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her baby bump in a blue velvet dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Deena, 32, looked cute in a black and silver mini dress. The rest of the Jersey Shore cast skipped the awards show.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kelly Rowland looked incredible in an architectural, see-through gown. As Star readers know, she’s starring in a Lifetime Christmas movie set to debut on November 30.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix wore a bubblegum pink mini dress with huge shoulders. Her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was MIA.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her costar Lala Kent wore a lingerie-inspired dress that featured lacing up the front and the back.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Scheana Shay wore a simple black, strapless midi-dress, which she paired with neon snakeskin heels.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Hannah, 25, wore a strappy red mermaid-style gown. She won Competition Contestant of 2019.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Hannah’s ex, Colton Underwood posed with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. The couple famously didn’t get engaged at the end of his season of The Bachelor, though they’re still together.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Modern Family star Sarah wore this tropical-inspired orange dress, which she perfectly matched her lipstick to. She walked the carpet without her fiancé Wells Adams, who proposed this summer.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The hosts of The RealJeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Houston, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon — wore super fun, metallic party dresses.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Brittany Snow wore a black and silver gown with a see-through top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

