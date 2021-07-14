When reflecting on Keeping Up With the Kardashians nearly a month after it came to an end, Khloé Kardashian recalled how she and sister Kourtney Kardashian first got involved with the show.

“Me and Kourt both were like, ‘We just want to film at our stores.’ My mom sort of misled us a little bit,” the Good American founder, 37, said while talking with family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq during an episode of their YouTube show released on Tuesday, July 13.

At the time, Khloé recalled her mom, Kris Jenner, telling them filming would only occur at their stores. As fans know, the show became so much more than that.

“We did it but we didn’t really know what we were getting into. Then we were just like, ‘OK, we’re already here. We’ll just do it,’” the mom of one said. “Then it all snowballed into something else, but in the beginning, I don’t think any of us knew what we were doing.”

The E! series ended up being a massive success, lasting 20 seasons from October 2007 to June 2021. Late last year, the family announced the fan-favorite series would be coming to an end.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the SKIMS founder shared via Instagram in November 2020. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”