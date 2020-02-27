Kris Jenner Thinks Her Next Grandchild Will Come From Kourtney!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner made a shocking reveal while she visited Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Thursday, February 27. The 64-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confessed to Ellen, 62, that she thinks daughter Kourtney Kardashian will be the next of her kids to get pregnant and give her another grandchild.

Ellen made Kris play a game called “Keeping Up With The Blank.” The famous momager had to fill in a series of fill-in-the-blank statements. For example, Ellen prompted, “When I call [blank], they never pick up.” Kris revealed that Kylie Jenner is impossible to get on the phone.

But the most interesting question Ellen asked was, “My next grandchild will come from [blank].”

Kris thought for a moment before declaring that Kourtney would be the next to have a kid. Then she started to backtrack, saying, “Or maybe Kylie…what do you think? I think Kourtney.” She even threw out Kendall Jenner as an option.