Kris Jenner Thinks Her Next Grandchild Will Come From Kourtney!

The famous momager could see Kylie getting pregnant soon, too.

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

Kris Jenner made a shocking reveal while she visited Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Thursday, February 27. The 64-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confessed to Ellen, 62, that she thinks daughter Kourtney Kardashian will be the next of her kids to get pregnant and give her another grandchild.

Ellen made Kris play a game called “Keeping Up With The Blank.” The famous momager had to fill in a series of fill-in-the-blank statements. For example, Ellen prompted, “When I call [blank], they never pick up.” Kris revealed that Kylie Jenner is impossible to get on the phone.

But the most interesting question Ellen asked was, “My next grandchild will come from [blank].”

Kris thought for a moment before declaring that Kourtney would be the next to have a kid. Then she started to backtrack, saying, “Or maybe Kylie…what do you think? I think Kourtney.” She even threw out Kendall Jenner as an option.

Kris Jenner Thinks Her Next Grandchild Will Come From Kourtney!
Kourtney has three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — with her ex, Scott Disick. During a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney revealed that she’d undergone fertility treatments and froze her eggs in case she wanted more kids in the future.

In January 2020 when a fan asked her if she was pregnant, she replied, “No I wish.” Kim previously suggested that Scott and Kourtney should use IVF to have another baby together, but Kourtney recently reconciled with her ex Younes Bendjima.

Kylie, 22, shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex, Travis Scott. Ellen asked if Kris’ comment meant that the pair had gotten back together.  "I don't know if they're back together," Kris claimed. "They're just great coparenters."

Kendall, 24, is the only one of Kris’ kids who doesn’t have any children yet. Kris already has ten grandkids between her six kids.

When Ellen asked which grandkid was Kris’ favorite today, the reality star said it was Rob’s daughter Dream, 3, who’d she seen that morning.
Kris also told Ellen that Kourtney was once again filming for KUWTK. The Poosh blogger said in the fall of 2019 that she was going to take a big step back from the show to focus on parenting her three kids.

Her exit came after months of fighting with her sisters, especially Kim and Khloe. During a preview for season 18, things got physical between Kourtney and Kim.

