Just Like Mom! Kylie’s Daughter Stormi Rocks Sparkly Purse, Hoops & Has Her Own Phone

Kylie Jenner shared adorable photos of her daughter Stormi where the two-year-old was acting more like a teenager than a toddler. In the pics, Stormi rocked large hoop earring, a sparkly purse and pricey vintage Jordans. Stormi even had her own cell phone, and held it out as if she were waiting for an important text.

Kylie, 22, captioned the gallery, “#LOVEOFMYLIFE.” Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo. Kim added, “This face!!!” Paris Hilton called her a “Cutie.”

“Stormi is the flyest baby out here, the way Kylie puts her outfits together is so adorable,” one fan tweeted.

Earlier this February, Kylie posted photos of Stormi where she was wearing nameplate hoop earrings. She was also rocking new Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers from her dad Travis Scott’s new release.