Just Like Mom! Kylie’s Daughter Stormi Rocks Sparkly Purse, Hoops & Has Her Own Phone

Kylie Jenner shared adorable photos of her daughter Stormi where the two-year-old was acting more like a teenager than a toddler. In the pics, Stormi rocked large hoop earring, a sparkly purse and pricey vintage Jordans. Stormi even had her own cell phone, and held it out as if she were waiting for an important text.
Kylie, 22, captioned the gallery, “#LOVEOFMYLIFE.” Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo. Kim added, “This face!!!” Paris Hilton called her a “Cutie.”
“Stormi is the flyest baby out here, the way Kylie puts her outfits together is so adorable,” one fan tweeted.
Earlier this February, Kylie posted photos of Stormi where she was wearing nameplate hoop earrings. She was also rocking new Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers from her dad Travis Scott’s new release.
Some fans slammed Kylie for letting her daughter wear such large earrings. They could get caught on stuff," one person cautioned. Another added, “She’s a toddler she’s gonna yank it right out.”
A few people came to Kylie’s defense. One wrote, "Maybe she just wore them for the pictures?" Someone else said, "Everyone needs to chill. She's her mom, she knows best and wouldn't do anything to hurt her own baby.”
Later that day, Kylie shared a hilarious video of her daughter, who refused to take the earrings out
. “Can I take those earrings, please?” the mom asked. Stormi snapped back, “No!”
Kylie recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar
about how she and Travis coparent their daughter
now that they’ve broken up. “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” she said.
She explained, “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”
