Kylie Jenner Cut Off Her Real Hair — See The Drastic New Hairdo

Kylie Jenner revealed her new haircut — and it’s a huge departure from her usual long lengths. In the video she shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her short, bob style haircut.

Kylie, 22, wrote over a black and white selfie video, “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.” As she turned her head, she revealed that her hair stopped well above her shoulders.

Her stylist, Jesus Guerrero, shared the video on his Story and joked, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”