Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kylie Jenner

Shaking It Up

Kylie Jenner Cut Off Her Real Hair — See The Drastic New Hairdo

The reality star went in for a trim and left with a bob.

By ,

Kylie Jenner

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 8

Kylie Jenner revealed her new haircut — and it’s a huge departure from her usual long lengths. In the video she shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her short, bob style haircut.

Kylie, 22, wrote over a black and white selfie video, “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.” As she turned her head, she revealed that her hair stopped well above her shoulders.

Her stylist, Jesus Guerrero, shared the video on his Story and joked, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Kylie Jenner Cut Off Her Real Hair — See The Drastic New Hairdo
1 of 8
Close gallery
But fans shouldn’t necessarily expect to see Kylie sporting her short hair all the time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously loves wigs and hair extensions, often choosing to rock them in bright or unnatural colors.

Photo credit: Courtesy: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the moment she realized her personal hair choices were influencing trends.

Photo credit: Courtesy: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She said about realizing her own power as a trendsetter, “I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my [Kylie Cosmetics] pop-ups started. Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

Photo credit: MEGA

She most recently rocked long, straight black hair for the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, February 9, and the exclusive afterparty thrown by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In January, she wore a bright yellow wig for a couple of days, and for the 2019 Met Gala, she donned a long, purple wig that perfectly matched her dress. She also frequently opts for a blonde wig, matching sister Khloe Kardashian’s locks.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Khloe, 35, recently revealed that she has a special room in her home for her wigs and extensions. The extensions are displayed on hangers, organized by color and length, while the wigs are displayed on mannequin heads on shelves around the room.

Photo credit: MEGA

In 2015, Kylie gave fans a tour of her glam room, including a look at her extensive wig collection, but it’s surely expanded since then.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Kylie’s haircut? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE