Kylie Jenner Cut Off Her Real Hair — See The Drastic New Hairdo

Kylie Jenner revealed her new haircut — and it’s a huge departure from her usual long lengths. In the video she shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her short, bob style haircut.
Kylie, 22, wrote over a black and white selfie video, “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.” As she turned her head, she revealed that her hair stopped well above her shoulders.
Her stylist, Jesus Guerrero, shared the video on his Story and joked, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”
But fans shouldn’t necessarily expect to see Kylie sporting her short hair all the time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians
star famously loves wigs and hair extensions, often choosing to rock them in bright or unnatural colors.
She said about realizing her own power as a trendsetter, “I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my [Kylie Cosmetics] pop-ups started. Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”
What do you think of Kylie’s haircut? Sound off in the comments!
