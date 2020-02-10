Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Chrissy Metz, Regina King and Charlize Theron

Stunners

Oscars 2020: The Best And Worst Of The Red Carpet

See the most glamorous looks from the after-party, too.

By ,

Chrissy Metz, Regina King and Charlize Theron

Credit: INSTARImages (3)

View gallery 29

The 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9 brought out some of the biggest stars in Hollywood to honor the best films of the year. The Academy Awards red carpet saw surprising looks from Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Blac Chyna, Natalie Portman, Chrissy Metz and more. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party also saw dazzling outfits from celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Beckinsale.

See all the best and worst looks from the night!

Oscars 2020: The Best And Worst Of The Red Carpet
1 of 29
Close gallery
Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger took home the best actress awards for Marriage Story and Judy, respectively. Laura, 53, wore a pink and black dress that had long, black fringe around the bust. Renee, 50, opted for a glittering, white gown with one long sleeve. She also wore white when she won her first Oscar for Cold Mountain in 2004.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Brad Pitt took home the statue for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while wearing a classic black tux. His shoulder-length blonde hair was slicked back, out of his face.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kelly Ripa made a dramatic entrance in this black, asymmetrical gown with a tier of ruffles. Husband Mark Consuelos looked sharp in a navy tux with black lapels.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Charlize Theron wore this super sultry black gown. It featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit that showed off her long legs.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Blac Chyna rocked a revealing black, long-sleeve gown that featured blue fringe on the shoulder and sleeves. The dress’s plunging neckline showed off all her curves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson looked lovely on the carpet. Tom opted for a classic tuxedo while Rita sparkled in head-to-toe gold.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Natalie Portman wore this gorgeous black and gold Dior gown. She also wore a cape embroidered with the names of women directors who released films in 2019. No women directors were nominated at this year’s Oscars.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chrissy Metz wore this stunning red gown on the carpet. During the show, she performed “I'm Standing With You” from her movie Breakthrough, which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Sandra Oh made a statement in this over-the-top gold gown that was covered in sequins and ruffles.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Margot Robbie channeled a bohemian vibe in this black dress with long, flowy sleeves. The gown’s neckline featured a jeweled pendant with a pearl fringe.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Regina King looked absolutely incredible in this one-shoulder, light pink gown with a full train.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Scarlett Johansson opted for this champagne-colored gown with silver beading on the bodice. Fiancé Colin Jost was by her side all night.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

America Ferrera showed off her baby bump in an ethereal red dress. She finished the look with a gold crown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Julia Louis-Dreyfus went for this elegant, body-hugging navy gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Elton John wore a purple jacket with his tuxedo as he took home the Best Original Song Oscar with his friend and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rebel Wilson channeled classic Hollywood glamour in this off-the-shoulder gold, beaded gown.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot wore this huge, pink ruffled skirt with a see-through black lace top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rooney Mara’s dress featured a black, lace, see-through top with lots of cut outs. She was there with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his role in Joker.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kristen Wiig wore this architectural red dress that showed off tons of side boob. The bottom of the dress turned into two huge ruffles, and the back fell into a long train. The Bridesmaids star finished the look with long black gloves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billie Eilish wore a white, oversized Chanel suit. She performed The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the in memoriam segment.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billy Porter made a statement in this gold feathered gown with a swirling orange skirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Mindy Kaling was stunning in this bright yellow gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were two of the celebrities who hit up the Vanity Fair afterparty. She wore an asymmetrical white gown covered in small ruffles. Kanye rocked a navy, leather-look suit with sunglasses and a thick silver chain.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie Jenner was also in attendance with her sister and brother-in-law. The 22-year-old looked incredible in this glittering navy gown that featured one architectural black swirl.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chrissy Teigen wore this flowing aquamarine dress that featured layers of sheer fabric. Husband John Legend wore a classic tux with a velvet jacket.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Demi Moore made it a family-affair when she attended the party with daughter Rumer Willis. Demi, 57, sparkled in black, while Rumer, 31, opted for a full, tan ball gown with a huge skirt.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum wore this tea-length dress covered in silver fringe.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale rocked this tight, red sparkling gown.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson looked sunny in this yellow gown covered in floral embroidery.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Filed under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE