Oscars 2020: The Best And Worst Of The Red Carpet

The 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9 brought out some of the biggest stars in Hollywood to honor the best films of the year. The Academy Awards red carpet saw surprising looks from Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Blac Chyna, Natalie Portman, Chrissy Metz and more. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party also saw dazzling outfits from celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Beckinsale.
See all the best and worst looks from the night!
1 of 29
Laura Dern
and Renee Zellweger
took home the best actress awards for Marriage Story
and Judy
, respectively. Laura, 53, wore a pink and black dress that had long, black fringe around the bust. Renee, 50, opted for a glittering, white gown with one long sleeve. She also wore white when she won her first Oscar for Cold Mountain
in 2004.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 29
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 29
Kelly Ripa
made a dramatic entrance in this black, asymmetrical gown with a tier of ruffles. Husband Mark Consuelos
looked sharp in a navy tux with black lapels.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 29
Charlize Theron
wore this super sultry black gown. It featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit that showed off her long legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 29
Blac Chyna
rocked a revealing black, long-sleeve gown that featured blue fringe on the shoulder and sleeves. The dress’s plunging neckline showed off all her curves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 29
Tom Hanks
and Rita Wilson
looked lovely on the carpet. Tom opted for a classic tuxedo while Rita sparkled in head-to-toe gold.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 29
Natalie Portman
wore this gorgeous black and gold Dior gown. She also wore a cape embroidered with the names of women directors who released films in 2019. No women directors were nominated at this year’s Oscars.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 29
Chrissy Metz
wore this stunning red gown on the carpet. During the show, she performed
“I'm Standing With You” from her movie Breakthrough
, which was nominated for Best Original Song.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 29
Sandra Oh made a statement in this over-the-top gold gown that was covered in sequins and ruffles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 29
Margot Robbie
channeled a bohemian vibe in this black dress with long, flowy sleeves. The gown’s neckline featured a jeweled pendant with a pearl fringe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
11 of 29
Regina King looked absolutely incredible in this one-shoulder, light pink gown with a full train.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
12 of 29
Scarlett Johansson
opted for this champagne-colored gown with silver beading on the bodice. Fiancé Colin Jost
was by her side all night.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 29
America Ferrera
showed off her baby bump in an ethereal red dress. She finished the look with a gold crown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
14 of 29
Photo credit: INSTARImages
15 of 29
Elton John
wore a purple jacket with his tuxedo as he took home the Best Original Song Oscar with his friend and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
16 of 29
Rebel Wilson
channeled classic Hollywood glamour in this off-the-shoulder gold, beaded gown.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
17 of 29
Gal Gadot
wore this huge, pink ruffled skirt with a see-through black lace top.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
18 of 29
Rooney Mara
’s dress featured a black, lace, see-through top with lots of cut outs. She was there with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix
, who won Best Actor for his role in Joker
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
19 of 29
Kristen Wiig wore this architectural red dress that showed off tons of side boob. The bottom of the dress turned into two huge ruffles, and the back fell into a long train. The Bridesmaids star finished the look with long black gloves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
20 of 29
Billie Eilish wore a white, oversized Chanel suit. She performed The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the in memoriam segment.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
21 of 29
Billy Porter made a statement in this gold feathered gown with a swirling orange skirt.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
22 of 29
Photo credit: INSTARImages
23 of 29
Kim Kardashian
and Kanye West
were two of the celebrities who hit up the Vanity Fair
afterparty. She wore an asymmetrical white gown covered in small ruffles. Kanye rocked a navy, leather-look suit with sunglasses and a thick silver chain.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
24 of 29
Kylie Jenner
was also in attendance with her sister and brother-in-law. The 22-year-old looked incredible in this glittering navy gown that featured one architectural black swirl.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
25 of 29
Chrissy Teigen
wore this flowing aquamarine dress that featured layers of sheer fabric. Husband John Legend
wore a classic tux with a velvet jacket.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
26 of 29
Demi Moore
made it a family-affair when she attended the party with daughter Rumer Willis
. Demi, 57, sparkled in black, while Rumer, 31, opted for a full, tan ball gown with a huge skirt.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
27 of 29
Heidi Klum
wore this tea-length dress covered in silver fringe.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
28 of 29
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
29 of 29
Kate Hudson
looked sunny in this yellow gown covered in floral embroidery.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Laura Dern
and Renee Zellweger
took home the best actress awards for Marriage Story
and Judy
, respectively. Laura, 53, wore a pink and black dress that had long, black fringe around the bust. Renee, 50, opted for a glittering, white gown with one long sleeve. She also wore white when she won her first Oscar for Cold Mountain
in 2004.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kelly Ripa
made a dramatic entrance in this black, asymmetrical gown with a tier of ruffles. Husband Mark Consuelos
looked sharp in a navy tux with black lapels.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Charlize Theron
wore this super sultry black gown. It featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit that showed off her long legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Blac Chyna
rocked a revealing black, long-sleeve gown that featured blue fringe on the shoulder and sleeves. The dress’s plunging neckline showed off all her curves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tom Hanks
and Rita Wilson
looked lovely on the carpet. Tom opted for a classic tuxedo while Rita sparkled in head-to-toe gold.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Natalie Portman
wore this gorgeous black and gold Dior gown. She also wore a cape embroidered with the names of women directors who released films in 2019. No women directors were nominated at this year’s Oscars.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Chrissy Metz
wore this stunning red gown on the carpet. During the show, she performed
“I'm Standing With You” from her movie Breakthrough
, which was nominated for Best Original Song.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sandra Oh made a statement in this over-the-top gold gown that was covered in sequins and ruffles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Margot Robbie
channeled a bohemian vibe in this black dress with long, flowy sleeves. The gown’s neckline featured a jeweled pendant with a pearl fringe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Regina King looked absolutely incredible in this one-shoulder, light pink gown with a full train.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Scarlett Johansson
opted for this champagne-colored gown with silver beading on the bodice. Fiancé Colin Jost
was by her side all night.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
America Ferrera
showed off her baby bump in an ethereal red dress. She finished the look with a gold crown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Elton John
wore a purple jacket with his tuxedo as he took home the Best Original Song Oscar with his friend and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Rebel Wilson
channeled classic Hollywood glamour in this off-the-shoulder gold, beaded gown.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
wore this huge, pink ruffled skirt with a see-through black lace top.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Rooney Mara
’s dress featured a black, lace, see-through top with lots of cut outs. She was there with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix
, who won Best Actor for his role in Joker
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kristen Wiig wore this architectural red dress that showed off tons of side boob. The bottom of the dress turned into two huge ruffles, and the back fell into a long train. The Bridesmaids star finished the look with long black gloves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Billie Eilish wore a white, oversized Chanel suit. She performed The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the in memoriam segment.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Billy Porter made a statement in this gold feathered gown with a swirling orange skirt.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kim Kardashian
and Kanye West
were two of the celebrities who hit up the Vanity Fair
afterparty. She wore an asymmetrical white gown covered in small ruffles. Kanye rocked a navy, leather-look suit with sunglasses and a thick silver chain.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kylie Jenner
was also in attendance with her sister and brother-in-law. The 22-year-old looked incredible in this glittering navy gown that featured one architectural black swirl.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Chrissy Teigen
wore this flowing aquamarine dress that featured layers of sheer fabric. Husband John Legend
wore a classic tux with a velvet jacket.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Demi Moore
made it a family-affair when she attended the party with daughter Rumer Willis
. Demi, 57, sparkled in black, while Rumer, 31, opted for a full, tan ball gown with a huge skirt.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum
wore this tea-length dress covered in silver fringe.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
looked sunny in this yellow gown covered in floral embroidery.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock