Angelina Jolie is looking back. While promoting her new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, the 45-year-old actress recalled a time in her life when she felt “beaten up” and “broken.”

During an interview with Access Hollywood released on Tuesday, May 4, Angelina explained why she resonated with her character from the upcoming film. “I felt a little beaten up in my own life, as we all do at times, and I felt like I wasn’t holding myself together and I felt a little broken,” she remembered, relating it back to the movie by saying she had to deal with the “the idea of just getting through the fire — just getting through the damn fire.”

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, which is set to be released on Friday, May 14, the Maleficent actress plays Hannah Faber, a firefighter who struggles with PTSD. “Whatever it takes, with everything coming at you, get through it,” Angelina further explained. “So, when you feel that way as a person and you have the great opportunity to have a piece of art that you can manifest that experience and that growth through a character.”

Her interview came amid her ongoing divorce drama with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The exes announced their breakup in September 2016 and although they were legally declared single in April 2019, the actors are in the midst of an ongoing custody battle. Angelina and Brad, 57, share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Previously, Angelina acknowledged her home life during a March interview with Entertainment Weekly and explained why she stopped directing movies. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she said at the time. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”