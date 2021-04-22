Angelina Jolie is sharing her “truth.” The actress revealed the real reason why she stopped directing movies amid her ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt.

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress, 45, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview from Tuesday, April 20. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

The former flames — who share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12 — announced their split in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Angelina and Brad have been in an ongoing divorce and custody battle ever since announcing their breakup.

The Changeling star briefly acknowledged her personal life during an interview with British Vogue in February. “The past few years have been pretty hard,” she explained. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family.”