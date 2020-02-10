Star Magazine logo

Brad Pitt

Proud Dad

Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar To His Kids Amid Reports Of Family Strife

The actor shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, and he dedicated the award to his six kids. The Academy Awards marked the first time he mentioned his childrenMaddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — during the awards season. The shout out happened amid reports that he and some of his kids are estranged.

Brad, 56, said at the end of his acceptance speech on Sunday night, “This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.” Then he walked off the stage to the crowd’s applause.

As Star readers know, Brad had had a complicated relationship with his kids since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Angelina, 44, reportedly made the decision to end the marriage after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a plane.

Maddox reportedly didn’t really consider himself Brad’s son anymore, and he said he didn’t expect Brad to visit him at college in South Korea.

This Christmas, Maddox, Pax and Zahara didn’t spend any of Christmas with their dad, while their three younger siblings did.

But this February, Brad apparently decided to skip the BAFTAs so he could try to mend fences with Maddox.

According to The Sun, the Ad Astra star found out that Maddox was in town. “Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything,” a source said. “Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship.”

“Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip,” the insider added.

On Oscar night, a reporter asked Brad what Maddox’s review of his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was. Stumbling, he answered, “I keep that … that’s like um … I just keep that indoors.”

Brad also said he would be fine with his kids going into acting. “I want them to follow their bliss,” he explained. “You know, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in. And then I think it’s about guiding as you can. But that they get to try everything on and find out where their passion lies. So, sure. Why not?”

