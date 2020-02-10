Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar To His Kids Amid Reports Of Family Strife

Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, and he dedicated the award to his six kids. The Academy Awards marked the first time he mentioned his children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — during the awards season. The shout out happened amid reports that he and some of his kids are estranged.

Brad, 56, said at the end of his acceptance speech on Sunday night, “This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.” Then he walked off the stage to the crowd’s applause.

As Star readers know, Brad had had a complicated relationship with his kids since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Angelina, 44, reportedly made the decision to end the marriage after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a plane.