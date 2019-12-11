Brad Pitt Probably Won’t See Maddox, Pax and Zahara Over the Holidays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt might have a blue Christmas. While some of his kids will be spending the holidays with the Ad Astra actor, the three eldest — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14 — will probably be skipping any celebration.

“Brad’s planning on having the younger kids on Christmas Eve,” a source told Us Weekly. That means Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

“He’s hoping they’ll want to spend the night but he’s really looking forward to Christmas Eve with them,” the insider added.

“Last year Zahara spent a few hours with him,” the insider added, “But he’s not expecting her this year.” Maddox, who’s had a complicated relationship with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, skipped last Christmas, and so did Pax.

That visit last Christmas was, according to Us, was supervised by an outside monitor. This year, because Brand and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a custody agreement, it’ll be an unsupervised visit.