Brad Pitt Probably Won’t See Maddox, Pax and Zahara Over the Holidays

Brad Pitt might have a blue Christmas. While some of his kids will be spending the holidays with the Ad Astra actor, the three eldest — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14 — will probably be skipping any celebration.
“Brad’s planning on having the younger kids on Christmas Eve,” a source told Us Weekly. That means Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
“He’s hoping they’ll want to spend the night but he’s really looking forward to Christmas Eve with them,” the insider added.
“Last year Zahara spent a few hours with him,” the insider added, “But he’s not expecting her this year.” Maddox, who’s had a complicated relationship with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, skipped last Christmas, and so did Pax.
That visit last Christmas was, according to Us, was supervised by an outside monitor. This year, because Brand and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a custody agreement, it’ll be an unsupervised visit.
Brad and Maddox reportedly had some sort of altercation on a plane in 2016. Shortly after, Angelina, 44, filed for divorce. They had been together for over 11 years and finally got married in 2014.
Maddox, who’s currently attending college in South Korea, reportedly doesn’t think of Brad has his dad anymore. He also snubbed Brad in an interview
earlier this fall.
This fall, Angelina attended multiple premieres for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with her kids in tow. Maddox even attended the Japanese premiere with his mom and sister.
So far, he’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice award and a Screen Actors Guild award for his role besides Leonardo DiCaprio
and Margot Robbie
.
Earlier this fall, it was rumored that Brad was dating Arrested Development
and Search Party
star Alia Shawkat
. They were spotted out and about together at various events in Los Angeles, but Us
confirmed that the duo is just friends
.
But both Brad and Angelina are getting back into the dating game. A source told the magazine that Angelina has “been on a few dates,”
but she’s yet to find something stable. She reportedly doesn’t intend to ever get married again.
