Angelina Jolie Finally Dating Again Amid ‘Messy’ Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split over three years ago, but the Maleficent star was hesitant to jump back into the dating scene. While Brad, 55, has been linked with quite a few women since their breakup, Angelina, 44, has stayed unattached. But now, Angelina is dipping her feet back into the dating pool.
A source told Us Weekly that the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star “has been on a few dates” lately, “but nothing serious” has come out of them.
Mostly, the By The Sea director is working on some other issues in her personal life. “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” the insider spilled. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”
Brad and Angelina married in 2014, almost 12 years after they first got together while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. But just two years later, they split and Angelina filed for divorce.
They only finalized their custody agreement last November, and they’re still not technically divorced, though they’re both “legally single.”
They share six kids
: Maddox
, 18, Pax
, 15, Zahara
, 14, Shiloh
, 13, and twins Knox
and Vivienne
, 11.
The insider dished that once the divorce is finally done, “She’ll get back to the dating scene, without a doubt.”
But that doesn’t mean fans should expect to find her running down the aisle anytime soon — or ever again! A source told Us in October that she doesn’t plan on having another wedding, no matter who she might meet.
“She will never get married again,” they said. “She felt that Brad pressured her into getting married, and it was something that she never wanted to do.”
Even without a significant other, Angelina has her hands full. She’s currently shooting the Marvel film The Eternals
. The movie, which is set to be released in November 2020, also stars Salma Hayek
and Game of Thrones
stars Richard Madden
and Kit Harrington
.
Come Away, the fantasy film she shot with David Oyewolo last year, is also slated to be released in 2020. She also has western thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead coming up.
