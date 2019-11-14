Angelina Jolie Finally Dating Again Amid ‘Messy’ Brad Pitt Divorce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split over three years ago, but the Maleficent star was hesitant to jump back into the dating scene. While Brad, 55, has been linked with quite a few women since their breakup, Angelina, 44, has stayed unattached. But now, Angelina is dipping her feet back into the dating pool.

A source told Us Weekly that the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star “has been on a few dates” lately, “but nothing serious” has come out of them.

Mostly, the By The Sea director is working on some other issues in her personal life. “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” the insider spilled. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

Brad and Angelina married in 2014, almost 12 years after they first got together while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. But just two years later, they split and Angelina filed for divorce.