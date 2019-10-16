Angelina Jolie Worried She Was Too ‘Broken’ To Play Maleficent Again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie is reprising her lead role as the titular sorceress in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which debuts in the United States on October 18. But in a candid new interview, Angelina, 44, admitted that when she returned to the character, she was afraid that she was too “broken” to play such a strong woman.

The difference for Angelina between the first Maleficent, which debuted in 2014, and the second, which she filmed in the summer of 2018, is that in the time between, the star split from husband Brad Pitt. She filed for divorce in the fall of 2016 and the former couple were quickly locked in a custody war over their kids.

“It was a tough time,” Angelina told People about getting into character for filming again.

“I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken,” she candidly confessed.