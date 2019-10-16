Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Angelina Jolie

Struggling

Angelina Jolie Worried She Was Too ‘Broken’ To Play Maleficent Again

The star filmed the movie in the middle of her divorce battle.

By ,

Angelina Jolie

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Angelina Jolie is reprising her lead role as the titular sorceress in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which debuts in the United States on October 18. But in a candid new interview, Angelina, 44, admitted that when she returned to the character, she was afraid that she was too “broken” to play such a strong woman. 

The difference for Angelina between the first Maleficent, which debuted in 2014, and the second, which she filmed in the summer of 2018, is that in the time between, the star split from husband Brad Pitt. She filed for divorce in the fall of 2016 and the former couple were quickly locked in a custody war over their kids. 

“It was a tough time,” Angelina told People about getting into character for filming again. 

“I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken,” she candidly confessed.

Angelina Jolie Worried She Was Too ‘Broken’ To Play Maleficent Again
1 of 7
Close gallery
“It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again,” the By The Sea actress explained.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Angelina and Brad share six kids: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children were in London with their mom during filming, but none of them wanted to be in the movie. Vivienne previously appeared in the first Maleficent as a young Princess Aurora. 

Photo credit: MEGA

“I tried,” Angelina said about getting her squad on screen. “Viv still can’t believe I made her a princess. None of my kids want to be actors. [They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that. Nobody was interested!”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But all six children have been by her side during the Maleficent red carpet tour. The five youngest attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film with her, since Maddox is away at college in South Korea.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But when Angelina and Zahara attended the Japanese premiere, Maddox joined them for photos on the red carpet.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Then, her kids came with her to Europe for two more premieres in Rome and London.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The original Maleficent made over $750 million dollars worldwide and is the highest grossing film of Angelina’s career so far. 

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE