Attached At The Hip! Angelina Jolie's Kids Travel To London To Support Their Mom At ‘Maleficent’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on October 9. Once again, she had some of her six kids with her: Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The happy family goofed around on the Disney red carpet.

Angelina, 44, was every bit the regal queen in a stunning gray and silver gown with gold accents. The dress featured a dramatic cape that trailed after her as she walked. She paired it with dangling silver earrings and a bold red lip. Her long brown hair was pulled back into an intricate bun.

Zahara picked up on her mom’s royal vibes in a voluminous black tulle gown. Its many layers of fabric were accented with silver sparkles.

Zahara’s three younger siblings dressed way less fancy. Shiloh wore a black bomber jacket with matching pants and classic black and white Converse sneakers.