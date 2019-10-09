Attached At The Hip! Angelina Jolie's Kids Travel To London To Support Their Mom At ‘Maleficent’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on October 9. Once again, she had some of her six kids with her: Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The happy family goofed around on the Disney red carpet.
Angelina, 44, was every bit the regal queen in a stunning gray and silver gown with gold accents. The dress featured a dramatic cape that trailed after her as she walked. She paired it with dangling silver earrings and a bold red lip. Her long brown hair was pulled back into an intricate bun.
Zahara picked up on her mom’s royal vibes in a voluminous black tulle gown. Its many layers of fabric were accented with silver sparkles.
Zahara’s three younger siblings dressed way less fancy. Shiloh wore a black bomber jacket with matching pants and classic black and white Converse sneakers.
1 of 9
Knox dressed in head to toe black while his twin sister rocked black overalls with a white tee shirt. Two barrettes kept Vivienne’s hair out of her face.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
2 of 9
The family was all smiles on the carpet, laughing and joking around.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
3 of 9
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
4 of 9
Photo credit: Aflo/Shutterstock
5 of 9
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
6 of 9
Zahara and Shiloh also joined their mom on October 7 at the European debut of the film in Rome, Italy.
Photo credit: Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock
7 of 9
The Jolie-Pitt kids have made red carpet appearances with their mom in the past, but fans were still surprised to see them so often during the promotion of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this month.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
8 of 9
The film, which opens on October 18 in the U.S., is the sequel in 2014’s Maleficent. That movie, was the biggest hit of Angelina’s career, bringing in $241,410,378 worldwide.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
9 of 9
The new movie also stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. Elle, 21, posed with Angelina at the London premiere, wearing a royal-inspired gown of her own. She plays Princess Aurora, i.e. Sleeping Beauty.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Knox dressed in head to toe black while his twin sister rocked black overalls with a white tee shirt. Two barrettes kept Vivienne’s hair out of her face.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
The family was all smiles on the carpet, laughing and joking around.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Aflo/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zahara and Shiloh also joined their mom on October 7 at the European debut of the film in Rome, Italy.
Photo credit: Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock
The Jolie-Pitt kids have made red carpet appearances with their mom in the past, but fans were still surprised to see them so often during the promotion of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this month.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The film, which opens on October 18 in the U.S., is the sequel in 2014’s Maleficent. That movie, was the biggest hit of Angelina’s career, bringing in $241,410,378 worldwide.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
The new movie also stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. Elle, 21, posed with Angelina at the London premiere, wearing a royal-inspired gown of her own. She plays Princess Aurora, i.e. Sleeping Beauty.
Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock