Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

Family Affair

Attached At The Hip! Angelina Jolie's Kids Travel To London To Support Their Mom At ‘Maleficent’ Premiere

The children have been jetsetters this October.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on October 9. Once again, she had some of her six kids with her: Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The happy family goofed around on the Disney red carpet.

Angelina, 44, was every bit the regal queen in a stunning gray and silver gown with gold accents. The dress featured a dramatic cape that trailed after her as she walked. She paired it with dangling silver earrings and a bold red lip. Her long brown hair was pulled back into an intricate bun.

Zahara picked up on her mom’s royal vibes in a voluminous black tulle gown. Its many layers of fabric were accented with silver sparkles.

Zahara’s three younger siblings dressed way less fancy. Shiloh wore a black bomber jacket with matching pants and classic black and white Converse sneakers.

Knox dressed in head to toe black while his twin sister rocked black overalls with a white tee shirt. Two barrettes kept Vivienne’s hair out of her face.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The family was all smiles on the carpet, laughing and joking around.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Two of Angelina’s kids were missing from the family moment — Maddox, 18, who just started college in South Korea, and Pax, 15.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

But Maddox got in on the Maleficent magic last week. He and Zahara appeared at the Japanese premiere of the film on October 3 with their mom.

Photo credit: Aflo/Shutterstock

Pax, meanwhile, attended the Los Angeles premiere with his younger siblings on September 30.

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Zahara and Shiloh also joined their mom on October 7 at the European debut of the film in Rome, Italy.

Photo credit: Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

The Jolie-Pitt kids have made red carpet appearances with their mom in the past, but fans were still surprised to see them so often during the promotion of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this month.

Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The film, which opens on October 18 in the U.S., is the sequel in 2014’s Maleficent. That movie, was the biggest hit of Angelina’s career, bringing in $241,410,378 worldwide.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The new movie also stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. Elle, 21, posed with Angelina at the London premiere, wearing a royal-inspired gown of her own. She plays Princess Aurora, i.e. Sleeping Beauty.

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Filed under:
Comments

