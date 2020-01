Are Brad & Jen Back Together? Their Relationship Timeline Since He Split From Angelina

Brad and Jennifer were both once again nominated at the awards show on Sunday, January 19. When Brad won his award, he joked he was going to put it on his Tinder profile. When Jen won hers a few minutes later, he was still backstage, and footage of him watching her win on a TV behind the scenes quickly went viral. Then, fans were enraptured by photos of them talking backstage , both smiling from ear to ear. She touched his chest and he grabbed her arm. Sources told In Touch Weekly she was “floating on cloud nine” after the interaction.