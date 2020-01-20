Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Love In The Air

Are Brad & Jen Back Together? Their Relationship Timeline Since He Split From Angelina

The former spouses have stirred up a lot of rumors.

By ,

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

View gallery 8

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but ever since the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, rumors have circulated that the friendly exes might get back together. Now, the pair were spotted backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, making fans wonder if Jen and Brad are really back together. Here’s a timeline of Jennifer and Brad’s relationship since he and Angelina, 44, split.

Are Brad & Jen Back Together? Their Relationship Timeline Since He Split From Angelina
1 of 8
Close gallery

September 2016: Brad and Angelina Split

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, 56, after about 11 years together. They famously met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was still married to Jennifer, 50.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

February 2017: Brad Gets In Touch

Brad texted Jennifer on her birthday, which led to some chatting between the exes, Us Weekly reported. A source said, “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

February 2018: Jennifer and Justin Split

Right after Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, announced that they had split at the end of 2017. They had been together since 2011 and married in 2015.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

February 2019: Jennifer’s Birthday Party

Rumors circulated over the next year that Brad and Jen were growing closer, but the gossip was just that until the Ad Astra star attended his ex-wife’s 50th birthday party in February 2019. Then, rumors kicked into high gear that a reconciliation was on the horizon.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

May 2019: Brad Speaks Out

Brad finally addressed the dating rumors that surrounded him and the Friends star. He was walking in a parking lot when a cameraman said, “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” With a laugh, Brad said, “Oh my God.” Then he added, “All right, have a good one,” and got into his car and drove away. It seemed like a denial.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

December 2019: Jennifer’s Holiday Party

Jennifer held her annual holiday get together and it included one very special guest: Brad! An insider said he arrived at The Morning Show star’s home at 7 p.m. and stayed nearly four hours.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

January 2020: The Golden Globes

Brad and Jennifer were seated near each other at the 2020 Golden Globes, where they were both nominated. During his acceptance speech, Brad joked, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.” The camera cut to Jen, who was laughing away. That night, Brad told reporters that Jennifer is a “good friend.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

January 2020: The SAG Awards

Brad and Jennifer were both once again nominated at the awards show on Sunday, January 19. When Brad won his award, he joked he was going to put it on his Tinder profile. When Jen won hers a few minutes later, he was still backstage, and footage of him watching her win on a TV behind the scenes quickly went viral. Then, fans were enraptured by photos of them talking backstage, both smiling from ear to ear. She touched his chest and he grabbed her arm. Sources told In Touch Weekly she was “floating on cloud nine” after the interaction.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE