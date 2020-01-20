Are Brad & Jen Back Together? Their Relationship Timeline Since He Split From Angelina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but ever since the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, rumors have circulated that the friendly exes might get back together. Now, the pair were spotted backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, making fans wonder if Jen and Brad are really back together. Here’s a timeline of Jennifer and Brad’s relationship since he and Angelina, 44, split.