Are Brad & Jen Back Together? Their Relationship Timeline Since He Split From Angelina

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but ever since the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, rumors have circulated that the friendly exes might get back together. Now, the pair were spotted backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, making fans wonder if Jen and Brad are really back together. Here’s a timeline of Jennifer and Brad’s relationship since he and Angelina, 44, split.
1 of 8
September 2016: Brad and Angelina Split
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, 56, after about 11 years together. They famously met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was still married to Jennifer, 50.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
February 2017: Brad Gets In Touch
Brad texted Jennifer on her birthday, which led to some chatting between the exes, Us Weekly
reported. A source said, “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
February 2018: Jennifer and Justin Split
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
February 2019: Jennifer’s Birthday Party
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
May 2019: Brad Speaks Out
Brad finally addressed the dating rumors
that surrounded him and the Friends
star. He was walking in a parking lot when a cameraman said, “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” With a laugh, Brad said, “Oh my God.” Then he added, “All right, have a good one,” and got into his car and drove away. It seemed like a denial.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
December 2019: Jennifer’s Holiday Party
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
January 2020: The Golden Globes
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
January 2020: The SAG Awards
Brad and Jennifer were both once again nominated at the awards show on Sunday, January 19. When Brad won his award, he joked he was going to put it on his Tinder profile. When Jen won hers a few minutes later, he was still backstage, and footage of him watching her win on a TV behind the scenes
quickly went viral. Then, fans were enraptured by photos of them talking backstage
, both smiling from ear to ear. She touched his chest and he grabbed her arm. Sources told In Touch Weekly
she was “floating on cloud nine” after the interaction.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
September 2016: Brad and Angelina Split
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, 56, after about 11 years together. They famously met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was still married to Jennifer, 50.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
February 2017: Brad Gets In Touch
Brad texted Jennifer on her birthday, which led to some chatting between the exes, Us Weekly
reported. A source said, “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
February 2018: Jennifer and Justin Split
Photo credit: INSTARImages
February 2019: Jennifer’s Birthday Party
Photo credit: INSTARImages
May 2019: Brad Speaks Out
Brad finally addressed the dating rumors
that surrounded him and the Friends
star. He was walking in a parking lot when a cameraman said, “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” With a laugh, Brad said, “Oh my God.” Then he added, “All right, have a good one,” and got into his car and drove away. It seemed like a denial.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
December 2019: Jennifer’s Holiday Party
Photo credit: INSTARImages
January 2020: The Golden Globes
Photo credit: INSTARImages
January 2020: The SAG Awards
Brad and Jennifer were both once again nominated at the awards show on Sunday, January 19. When Brad won his award, he joked he was going to put it on his Tinder profile. When Jen won hers a few minutes later, he was still backstage, and footage of him watching her win on a TV behind the scenes
quickly went viral. Then, fans were enraptured by photos of them talking backstage
, both smiling from ear to ear. She touched his chest and he grabbed her arm. Sources told In Touch Weekly
she was “floating on cloud nine” after the interaction.
Photo credit: INSTARImages