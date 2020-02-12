Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Rough Childhood

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her difficult childhood. The Friends star, who just turned 51, spoke about her growing up feeling “unsafe” in a new interview with Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine.

Sandra, 55, said to the Friends star, “You really have a way of pushing joy and positivity. You do that in your work, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you allow into your home and into your life. Anyone who has the honor of being in your home and in your life doesn’t want to leave because it’s safe, it’s emotional, it’s joyous.”