Jennifer Aniston Says Reese Witherspoon Is The Reason She Returned To TV

Jennifer Aniston is returning to television in a starring role for the first time since Friends ended in 2004. And the actress says the reason why she decided to come back after 15 years all boils down to Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer, 50, and Reese, 43, star in the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The acting team were discussing the show and Jennifer said Reese was the reason she ultimately decided to sign on to the project.

“It was all your fault. It was, literally,” the Dumplin’ actress said during an interview with Reese for ET. “The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn’t have dreamed something up better than this world.”

She called Reese “literally one of the hardest working women ever.”

“You went right in from Big Little Lies right into this, then right into [Little Fires Everywhere],” Jennifer remembered. Season two of Big Little Lies aired on HBO this summer. Little Fires Everywhere, based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, will debut on Hulu in 2020. The series also stars Kerry Washington and Joshua Jackson.