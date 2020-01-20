SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet: Jennifer Aniston, J. Lo & More

The SAG Awards 2020 kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, and it honored some of Hollywood’s most talented actors and actresses. See the best and worst looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet!
Jennifer Aniston
rocked this simple white, Grecian-inspired gown. She took home the award for best actress for her work on The Morning Show
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Meryl Streep
posed with Reese, 43, inside the bash. The Little Women
star wore an emerald green dress which she paired with a large, chunky necklace and her black glasses.
Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt
decided not to wear a tie with his suit, leaving the top buttons of his shirt undone. He ran into ex-wife Jennifer, 50, backstage, causing some major buzz about their current relationship status.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Nicole Kidman
looked glamorous in this sequin blue gown with a high slit. She flew solo for the night, walking the carpet without husband Keith Urban
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Margot Robbie
wore this ruffled, plaid dress. She paired it with layers of necklaces for a unexpected boho glam vibe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Renee Zellweger
won once again for her performance as Judy Garland
in Judy
. She wore a silk navy gown with an origami-inspired top.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Charlize Theron
wore a black skirt with a high slit that showed off her long legs. She paired it with a sparkling crop top that revealed a sliver of stomach.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Laura Dern
rocked this stunning green gown with large shoulders. A sexy peek of her stomach was revealed thanks to the interlocking chains that connected the top and bottom of the dress.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sarah Hyland
wore this pastel purple floral dress that combined the best parts of a mini skirt with the best parts of a gown. It also featured a plunging neckline. Her fiancé Wells Adams
skipped the festivities.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tom Hanks
looked sharp in a classic suit. His wife, Rita Wilson
, was chic in a burgundy velvet gown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lupita Nyong’o
looked incredible in this patterned black and white gown from Louis Vuitton.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Michael Douglas
held hands with his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones
. Catherine, 50, rocked a sparkling silver gown with a plunging neckline. The Oscar winner’s black hair fell in loose waves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Joaquin Phoenix
won another award for his work in Joker
, cementing his place as an Oscars frontrunner.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sophie Turner
channeled major Barbie vibes in a strapless hot pink dress that hugged all her curves. Her husband, Joe Jonas
, rocked a classic black tux.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sophie’s Game of Thrones
costar Gwendoline Christie
made a loud statement in this voluminous back gown. The 40-year-old actress accessorized with gold rings and a statement red lip.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
America Ferrera
showed off her baby bump on the carpet. She wore a simple black gown with a sparkly headband.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Danai Gurira looked stunning in a skintight orange gown. Her hair fell down her back in a long braid.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Who had your favorite look on the SAG Awards red carpet? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
