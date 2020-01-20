Star Magazine logo

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet: Jennifer Aniston, J. Lo & More

See all the best and worst looks from the night.

By ,

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

View gallery 22

The SAG Awards 2020 kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, and it honored some of Hollywood’s most talented actors and actresses. See the best and worst looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet!

Jennifer Aniston rocked this simple white, Grecian-inspired gown. She took home the award for best actress for her work on The Morning Show.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her costar Reese Witherspoon stunned in this sequin, one shoulder gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meryl Streep posed with Reese, 43, inside the bash. The Little Women star wore an emerald green dress which she paired with a large, chunky necklace and her black glasses.

Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt decided not to wear a tie with his suit, leaving the top buttons of his shirt undone. He ran into ex-wife Jennifer, 50, backstage, causing some major buzz about their current relationship status.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a black gown with a large bow at the back. The 50-year-old is in the middle of preparations for her Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicole Kidman looked glamorous in this sequin blue gown with a high slit. She flew solo for the night, walking the carpet without husband Keith Urban.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jennifer Garner wore a raspberry red ruffled, spaghetti-strap gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Michelle Williams wore this glamorous, black dress, channeling major classic old Hollywood vibes. She posed hand-in-hand with her fiancé, Thomas Kail.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Margot Robbie wore this ruffled, plaid dress. She paired it with layers of necklaces for a unexpected boho glam vibe.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Renee Zellweger won once again for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. She wore a silk navy gown with an origami-inspired top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Charlize Theron wore a black skirt with a high slit that showed off her long legs. She paired it with a sparkling crop top that revealed a sliver of stomach.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Laura Dern rocked this stunning green gown with large shoulders. A sexy peek of her stomach was revealed thanks to the interlocking chains that connected the top and bottom of the dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Sarah Hyland wore this pastel purple floral dress that combined the best parts of a mini skirt with the best parts of a gown. It also featured a plunging neckline. Her fiancé Wells Adams skipped the festivities.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tom Hanks looked sharp in a classic suit. His wife, Rita Wilson, was chic in a burgundy velvet gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lupita Nyong’o looked incredible in this patterned black and white gown from Louis Vuitton.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Michael Douglas held hands with his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones. Catherine, 50, rocked a sparkling silver gown with a plunging neckline. The Oscar winner’s black hair fell in loose waves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Joaquin Phoenix won another award for his work in Joker, cementing his place as an Oscars frontrunner.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Sophie Turner channeled major Barbie vibes in a strapless hot pink dress that hugged all her curves. Her husband, Joe Jonas, rocked a classic black tux.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sophie’s Game of Thrones costar Gwendoline Christie made a loud statement in this voluminous back gown. The 40-year-old actress accessorized with gold rings and a statement red lip.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

America Ferrera showed off her baby bump on the carpet. She wore a simple black gown with a sparkly headband.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Danai Gurira looked stunning in a skintight orange gown. Her hair fell down her back in a long braid.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Who had your favorite look on the SAG Awards red carpet? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

