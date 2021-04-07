Ben Affleck is gushing over ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s “great talent.” The 48-year-old actor opened up about working alongside the 51-year-old singer in the movie Gigli, which was released in 2003.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck told InStyle during an interview released on Monday, April 5. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Following their starring roles in the film, the Argo director and Lopez started dating and quickly got engaged. The couple called it quits in 2004, which the songstress called her “first real heartbreak” in her 2014 book True Love. The pair have since become friendly exes.