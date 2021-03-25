Are there wedding bells in the future for Jennifer Garner? The actress opened up about the possibility of getting married again after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“I don’t know. I’m so far from it. And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part … I mean I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever,” the Love, Simon star, 48, told People on Wednesday, March 24. “But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

Garner and the Argo actor, 48, married in 2005 and announced their split nearly 10 years later in 2015. Together the pair shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Following their split, the Yes Day actress moved on with businessman John Miller. They dated from 2018 until 2020.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jen also told People that she’s “pretty sturdy.” She explained, “I’m OK when I’m in the house by myself. I’m OK when it’s just the kids and me. I’m OK when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really OK.”