Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend ‘Uncomfortable’ With Ben Affleck’s Comments About Their Marriage

Jennifer Garner might be comfortable coparenting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, but her boyfriend John Miller apparently has some misgivings. As Ben, 47, gives honest interviews about his sobriety and divorce, John, 41, has been unsettled.
A source told Us Weekly
that John is becoming “uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews.” they added, “John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”
Ben is promoting his new movie The Way Back
, in which he plays a former basketball star who struggles with addiction and tries to redeem himself by coaching a high school basketball team. The material is personal for Ben, who’s been open about his struggles with addiction
and went back to rehab in 2018.
He also recently said during an interview with Good Morning America, ““I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”
Meanwhile, Jennifer and John have been together for two years. The source told Us that he’s supportive of her spending time with Ben and their kids, but that he’s still concerned.
“John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together,” the insider explained. “John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet.”
