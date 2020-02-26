Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Tense

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend ‘Uncomfortable’ With Ben Affleck’s Comments About Their Marriage

‘The Way Back’ actor said getting divorced is his biggest regret.

By ,

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

View gallery 7

Jennifer Garner might be comfortable coparenting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, but her boyfriend John Miller apparently has some misgivings. As Ben, 47, gives honest interviews about his sobriety and divorce, John, 41, has been unsettled.

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend ‘Uncomfortable’ With Ben Affleck’s Comments About Their Marriage
1 of 7
Close gallery
A source told Us Weekly that John is becoming  “uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews.” they added,  “John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ben is promoting his new movie The Way Back, in which he plays a former basketball star who struggles with addiction and tries to redeem himself by coaching a high school basketball team. The material is personal for Ben, who’s been open about his struggles with addiction and went back to rehab in 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he recently told The New York Times. The couple separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, after Ben left rehab.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” the Good Will Hunting actor said about his struggles. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.” He and Jennifer, 47, share Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, who turns 8 this month.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

He also recently said during an interview with Good Morning America, ““I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meanwhile, Jennifer and John have been together for two years. The source told Us that he’s supportive of her spending time with Ben and their kids, but that he’s still concerned.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together,” the insider explained. “John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet.”

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE