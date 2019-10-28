Ben Affleck Visits Ex-Wife Jen Garner After Confessing He Relapsed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck was spotted heading into his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house as he admitted that he had relapsed in his sobriety. Ben, 47, explained what happened on camera on Sunday, October 27.

“It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” he said in footage that surfaced online before entering Jen’s house.

On Saturday, the Gone Girl actor was spotted at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. Ben was spotted on camera wearing a dark suit and a Halloween skull mask. He appeared to have trouble walking and was stumbling.

Earlier in the day, Ben had spoken out being in recovery on Instagram. He celebrated one year of sobriety in August.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” the Good Will Hunting actor wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”