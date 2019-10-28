Ben Affleck Visits Ex-Wife Jen Garner After Confessing He Relapsed

Ben Affleck was spotted heading into his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house as he admitted that he had relapsed in his sobriety. Ben, 47, explained what happened on camera on Sunday, October 27.
“It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” he said in footage that surfaced online before entering Jen’s house.
On Saturday, the Gone Girl actor was spotted at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. Ben was spotted on camera wearing a dark suit and a Halloween skull mask. He appeared to have trouble walking and was stumbling.
Earlier in the day, Ben had spoken out being in recovery on Instagram. He celebrated one year of sobriety in August.
“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” the Good Will Hunting actor wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”
1 of 7
“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he explained.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
Last August, Ben went into rehab. He was released in October. He explained in an Instagram post
at the time, “This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.”
3 of 7
“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he said.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
Jen, 47, has been very supportive of her ex-husband during his recovery (They finalized their divorce
shortly after he exited rehab last year). The former couple share three kids: Violet
, 13, Seraphina
, 10, and Samuel
, 7.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
6 of 7
In March, Ben sang his ex’s praises in an interview with Hoda Kotb
. He said, “When somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life and that’s good.”
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he explained.
Last August, Ben went into rehab. He was released in October. He explained in an Instagram post
at the time, “This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.”
“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he said.
Jen, 47, has been very supportive of her ex-husband during his recovery (They finalized their divorce
shortly after he exited rehab last year). The former couple share three kids: Violet
, 13, Seraphina
, 10, and Samuel
, 7.
In March, Ben sang his ex’s praises in an interview with Hoda Kotb
. He said, “When somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life and that’s good.”