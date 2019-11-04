Ben Affleck’s Road Back To Rehab — What Went Wrong?

Ben Affleck is going back to rehab. This will be his third trip as he tries to get — and stay — clean and sober. His estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him there on Wednesday, August 22, in an emotional moment that was caught on camera. How did Ben relapse again? Click through the gallery for a timeline of why the movie star ended up back in rehab.
Jen, 46, was spotted arriving at Ben’s home on Wednesday afternoon. An eyewitness told RadarOnline.com
that she was with a female companion. “Ben was a mess,” they said. “He was talking but you couldn’t understand what he was saying.”
“Jen was just serious," the source said to Radar. “She looked like she was holding back tears. Seems like it’s not the first time she’s had to do this.”
The actress then left and came back 30 minutes later. Ben, 46, didn’t put up a fight. “It was all business,” the source said to Radar. “She reversed the car into the driveway and whisked Ben into the back seat. He was sweaty, puffy, looking quite out of it. Jen rested her chin on her hand as she drove and just looked ahead.”
Ben made his first trip to rehab in 2001. In March 2017, the Justice League
actor announced that he’d completed treatment for alcohol addiction
. He wrote at the time, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”
The Academy Award winner had been dating Lindsay Shookus
since last summer. They broke up last month
. A source told Radar
that the SNL
producer kicked him to the curb because of his drinking. “When Ben drinks, he gets nasty and it’s hard to be around him,” the source explained. “He’s unmotivated and becomes very sloppy in his decision-making and his appearance.”
Then, on August 20, the Gone Girl
actor was spotted outside his home receiving a delivery of alcohol
. It’s possible that those photos, combined with his new younger dalliance, is what told Jennifer she had to act to help her estranged ex.
