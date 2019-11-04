Star Magazine logo

Ben Affleck’s Road Back To Rehab — What Went Wrong?

Jennifer Garner staged an intervention for her troubled, estranged husband.

Credit: MEGA

Ben Affleck is going back to rehab. This will be his third trip as he tries to get — and stay — clean and sober. His estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him there on Wednesday, August 22, in an emotional moment that was caught on camera. How did Ben relapse again? Click through the gallery for a timeline of why the movie star ended up back in rehab.

Ben Affleck’s Road Back To Rehab — What Went Wrong?
Jen, 46, was spotted arriving at Ben’s home on Wednesday afternoon. An eyewitness told RadarOnline.com that she was with a female companion. “Ben was a mess,” they said. “He was talking but you couldn’t understand what he was saying.”

Photo credit: MEGA

“Jen was just serious," the source said to Radar. “She looked like she was holding back tears. Seems like it’s not the first time she’s had to do this.”

Photo credit: MEGA

The actress then left and came back 30 minutes later. Ben, 46, didn’t put up a fight. “It was all business,” the source said to Radar. “She reversed the car into the driveway and whisked Ben into the back seat. He was sweaty, puffy, looking quite out of it. Jen rested her chin on her hand as she drove and just looked ahead.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Ben made his first trip to rehab in 2001. In March 2017, the Justice League actor announced that he’d completed treatment for alcohol addiction. He wrote at the time, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Ben and Jen split in 2015, partially because of an affair he had with the children’s nanny, Christina Ouzanian. They only filed for divorce in 2017, and a judge recently threatened to dismiss their case because of how long it’s taking. This trip to rehab will likely only extend things.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Academy Award winner had been dating Lindsay Shookus since last summer. They broke up last month. A source told Radar that the SNL producer kicked him to the curb because of his drinking. “When Ben drinks, he gets nasty and it’s hard to be around him,” the source explained. “He’s unmotivated and becomes very sloppy in his decision-making and his appearance.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Ben was spotted last week with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, something Jen allegedly didn’t approve of, though she was “not surprised.” Yesterday, X17 caught the younger woman at the beach on Wednesday in a skimpy bikini.

Photo credit: X17

Then, on August 20, the Gone Girl actor was spotted outside his home receiving a delivery of alcohol. It’s possible that those photos, combined with his new younger dalliance, is what told Jennifer she had to act to help her estranged ex.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Jen helping her ex Ben get clean? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

