Ben Affleck’s Road Back To Rehab — What Went Wrong?

Ben Affleck is going back to rehab. This will be his third trip as he tries to get — and stay — clean and sober. His estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him there on Wednesday, August 22, in an emotional moment that was caught on camera. How did Ben relapse again? Click through the gallery for a timeline of why the movie star ended up back in rehab.