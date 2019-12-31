9 Things To Know About Michelle Williams & New Fiancé Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is engaged! The Brokeback Mountain star is set to head down the aisle with fiancé Thomas Kail, who directed the musical Hamilton. News of their engagement broke on Monday, December 30. Michelle, 39, is also pregnant with their first child together. She also has a daughter, Matilda, 14, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.
Michelle and Thomas, 42, were spotted together in London, where the Oscar nominee is currently shooting Venom 2. She was also seen buying baby clothes at a store in Kensington.
Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle and Tommy’s relationship.
Tommy married Angela Christian
in 2006. It’s not known when they split, but they attended the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors
last December together, where Hamilton
received a special honor.
Tommy is good friends with Hamilton
creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda
. They both attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut, but they didn’t become friends until after graduation.
Tommy and Lin, 39, also helped create the improv/hip-hop comedy show Freestyle Love Supreme. The latest iteration of it is currently playing on Broadway.
He also directed Lin’s first Broadway musical, In The Heights, which got him a Tony Award nomination in 2008. He won the 2016 award for best direction of a musical for his work on Hamilton.
Tommy directed five of the series’ eight episodes. They filmed from November 2018 to March 2019.
Michelle has been very private about her personal life since Heath died in 2008 at the age of 28. Her other exes include director Spike Jonze
, actor Jason Segel
and author Jonathan Safran Foer
.
