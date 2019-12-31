Star Magazine logo

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Ring On It

9 Things To Know About Michelle Williams & New Fiancé Thomas Kail

The couple is expecting their first child.

By ,

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

Michelle Williams is engaged! The Brokeback Mountain star is set to head down the aisle with fiancé Thomas Kail, who directed the musical Hamilton. News of their engagement broke on Monday, December 30. Michelle, 39, is also pregnant with their first child together. She also has a daughter, Matilda, 14, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle and Thomas, 42, were spotted together in London, where the Oscar nominee is currently shooting Venom 2. She was also seen buying baby clothes at a store in Kensington.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle and Tommy’s relationship.

In 2018, Michelle quietly married musician Phil Elverum. But earlier in 2019, news broke that the pair had divorced after one year of marriage.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tommy married Angela Christian in 2006. It’s not known when they split, but they attended the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors last December together, where Hamilton received a special honor.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tommy is good friends with Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. They both attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut, but they didn’t become friends until after graduation.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tommy and Lin, 39, also helped create the improv/hip-hop comedy show Freestyle Love Supreme. The latest iteration of it is currently playing on Broadway.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

He also directed Lin’s first Broadway musical, In The Heights, which got him a Tony Award nomination in 2008. He won the 2016 award for best direction of a musical for his work on Hamilton.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tommy also won an Emmy that same year for directing Grease: Live on Fox. The special starred Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tommy directed five of the series’ eight episodes. They filmed from November 2018 to March 2019.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Michelle has been very private about her personal life since Heath died in 2008 at the age of 28. Her other exes include director Spike Jonze, actor Jason Segel and author Jonathan Safran Foer.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

