9 Things To Know About Michelle Williams & New Fiancé Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is engaged! The Brokeback Mountain star is set to head down the aisle with fiancé Thomas Kail, who directed the musical Hamilton. News of their engagement broke on Monday, December 30. Michelle, 39, is also pregnant with their first child together. She also has a daughter, Matilda, 14, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle and Thomas, 42, were spotted together in London, where the Oscar nominee is currently shooting Venom 2. She was also seen buying baby clothes at a store in Kensington.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle and Tommy’s relationship.