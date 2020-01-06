Jennifer Aniston Laughs As Ex Brad Pit Jokes About His Dating Life

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were definitely vibing at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. When Brad, 56, won for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jen, 50, was clearly enjoying his humorous acceptance speech, especially when he poked fun at his love life.

During his acceptance speech, the Ad Astra star made a joke about his dating life and all the attention he gets for it. He said, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The camera panned over at Jen, who was laughing at her table, clearly enjoying herself.

While Brad was nominated — and won — for his performance in the Quentin Tarrantino film, Jennifer was nominated for her starring role in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She and her costar Reese Witherspoon, who was nominated alongside her, both went home empty handed.