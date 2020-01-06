Star Magazine logo

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Friends?

Jennifer Aniston Laughs As Ex Brad Pit Jokes About His Dating Life

The former couple lived it up at the Golden Globes.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were definitely vibing at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. When Brad, 56, won for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jen, 50, was clearly enjoying his humorous acceptance speech, especially when he poked fun at his love life.

During his acceptance speech, the Ad Astra star made a joke about his dating life and all the attention he gets for it. He said, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The camera panned over at Jen, who was laughing at her table, clearly enjoying herself.

While Brad was nominated — and won — for his performance in the Quentin Tarrantino film, Jennifer was nominated for her starring role in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She and her costar Reese Witherspoon, who was nominated alongside her, both went home empty handed.

Brad and Jen married in 2000 and divorced in 2005, shortly after he connected with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Brad and Angelina, 44, were together for over 11 years before they broke up in 2016.

In 2018, Jennifer split from her husband, Justin Theroux. That led to major rumors that Brad and Jen might reunite.

Speculation grew even more rampant when Brad attended the Friends star’s 50th birthday party in February 2019. He also went to her Christmas party in December 2019.

But when Brad was asked if the couple really are planning on getting back together, he was adamant that they weren’t.

Though Brad did shout out both his parents, his costar Leonardo DiCaprio and the film’s producers in his acceptance speech, he didn’t mention his kids: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

As Star readers know, he’s had a tense relationship with his children since splitting from their mom, Angelina. Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne joined him for Christmas in December, but Maddox, Pax and Zahara reportedly stayed away.

Brad has been linked to a few women since his divorce, including Charlize Theron, Alia Shawkat and professor Neri Oxman. But in every instance, he’s claimed there was nothing romantic going on.

